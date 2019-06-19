Have you heard of Arcade 1Up? They’re a video game company which specializes in bringing classic video gamee arcade cabinets into your home in a much more affordable way. They manufacture 3/4 scale video game cabinets that have the nostalgic feel of playing classic games like Galaga, Pac-Man, Centipede, and more, but you get to assemble them yourself in an easy step-by-step process that is no more difficult than putting together a desk. And they recently announced an exciting new wave of arcade cabinets.

Arcade 1Up will soon have Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Marvel Super Heroes and Star Wars arcade cabinets available, each with a collection of several arcade games that will be available to play just like when you were popping in quarters left and right. See the new Star Wars, Marvel and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game cabinets below.

Marvel and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade Cabinets

Arcade 1Up announced (via Forbes) the new Marvel Super Heroes and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game cabinets at E3 last week. Both will be made available this August, and the latter will be the first Arcade 1Up cabinet that actually has a four player control panel.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game cabinet comes with the original 1989 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game and the 1991 sequel Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time. Both of those games might seem a little more familiar in their respective Nintendo and Super Nintendo ports, but each started out as arcade games.

Meanwhile, the Marvel Super Heroes features the Marvel fighting game of the same name, as well as X-Men: Children of the Atom. Unfortunately, the classic 1992 X-Men arcade game isn’t included in this cabinet, which feels like a real missed opportunity. But this cabinet does have The Punisher as a third game, which is a beat’em up game similar to the TMNT arcade games.

No official price has been announced yet, but the standard cabinets available now are between $249.99 and $299.99. However, the TMNT arcade could end up being more since it includes four player controls.

Breaking: just announced @arcade_1up will be releasing this bad boy in November includes Star Wars, Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi. Priced “under $500” pic.twitter.com/0pdXW906Ob — Craig ?? (@CraigSkitz) June 12, 2019

Star Wars Arcade Cabinet

Finally, the other major announcement from Arcade 1Up at E3 included an Atari Star Wars arcade cabinet with the original arcade versions of Star Wars, Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. But even better than that is the cabinet will feature the signature X-Wing pilot controller that you can see above.

Destructoid says he Star Wars arcade cabinet will be available sometime this fall, and it’s expected to cost under $500, though an official price has yet to be revealed.

For more details on the other available Arcade 1Up cabinets, head over to their official website.