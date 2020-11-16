A virtual edition of IAAPA, a global theme park expo, kicked off today, and several new photos and videos have emerged showcasing some of the most highly anticipated new rides and hotels which will soon be unveiled at Disney parks. See the first Star Wars hotel photos below, along with video of the Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster and photos of the new Spider-Man ride vehicle.

Star Wars Hotel Photos

DLP Report tweeted a couple of new photos of the cabins for Walt Disney World’s Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser hotel, which is set to open in 2021. You can read all about the immersive new hotel here, but check out these new photos and see how they compare to early concept art below.

There’s also a shot of construction of the check-in area of the hotel, which is meant to feel like a loading dock in the Star Wars universe. You can see the real-world progress in the photo on the top left in the tweet below:

?? New look at construction of the Galactic Starcruiser hotel and Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind at Walt Disney World, and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland #IAAPAExpo pic.twitter.com/Bgux2qjsx3 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) November 16, 2020

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

We’ve previously written about the state-of-the-art roller coaster technology that’s going into the new Guardians coaster at Walt Disney World, which is designed so, in the words of Disney CEO Bob Chapek, “each individual cab will be programmed to direct your eye to the story happening around you. That means instead of whizzing by the action, you’ll be fully immersed in the story from the minute you launch.” Now we have our first real look of the ride in action, as well as a photo (in the section above) depicting the coaster track for the new attraction.

Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure

We’ve also written a good deal about the new Spider-Man ride coming to Disney California Adventure in California. Here are some concept photos of the ride vehicle and new photos and video of the real thing in action:

?? Video: the upcoming Spider-Man Web Slingers ride vehicles in action at the loading station: #WDS2 #IAAPAExpo pic.twitter.com/xCLzcD2CBf — DLP Report (@DLPReport) November 16, 2020

?? First look at the ride vehicle for the Spider-Man Web Slingers attraction #WDS2 #IAAPAExpo pic.twitter.com/JYM5Mp8Uqv — DLP Report (@DLPReport) November 16, 2020