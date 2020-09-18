Since the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the Disneyland and Disney World theme parks, there has been a collection of Star Wars merchandise that you can only get within the park shops. But with Disneyland still closed and Disney World not operating at full capacity, Disney theme parks aren’t selling nearly as much merchandise as they usually do, so they’re releasing some of it onto Disney’s online shop for the first time ever.

Starting later this month, ShopDisney.com will have Jedi and Sith gear from Black Spire Outfitters available for purchase, along with some Star Wars artifacts and lightsabers from Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities. It’s a dream come true for Star Wars fans who either haven’t made it down to Galaxy’s Edge or are too concerned about the coronavirus pandemic to take a trip to Batuu.

StarWars.com has the news on the arrival of Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge merchandise online at ShopDisney.com starting on September 28. They don’t have a specific list of all the goods that will be available for purchase, but they do have a handful of photos which offer up some idea of what will for sale.

First up, there will be wardrobes inspired by what the Jedi and Sith wear throughout the Star Wars saga. For the Jedi, there are robes resembling what Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker wore in the movies, including the latter’s black outfit from Return of the Jedi. There’s also clothing that will let fans dress up like Rey. Unfortunately, none of the Sith wardrobe options were pictured, so you’ll have to wait and see what arrives online.

Even though there weren’t any Sith clothing items pictures, it looks like there will be plenty of artifacts inspired by the dark side. There are items like a bust of Darth Maul, a decorative Sith chalice, a big red crystal, a Sith journal, and more.

There will also be plenty of stuff for the kids, too. A whole line of Star Wars plush characters will be offered, including Rey, Finn, Chewbacca and Kylo Ren, as well as creatures like porgs, wampas, rathtars and even Watto. As you can see in the photos, there are also a handful of instruments kids can enjoy, as well as a little wooden music box.

But by far the best part of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge merchandise will be the legacy lightsabers. These aren’t the custom lightsabers you can build at the theme park, but rather those that come directly from the Star Wars saga. Only the lightsabers of Darth Vader and Mace Windu are pictured, but there will likely be others available. These lightsabers are more on the expensive side, ranging from $109 to $149 plus tax in the park, but keep in mind that they don’t come with a blade. It’s just the hilt inside those cool cases. It’s not clear if the blade will be offered as a separate purchase like it is at the theme park.

That’s all we know about the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge merchandise online sale coming later this month. You’ll want to check out Disney’s shop to see what else will be available, and make sure you stock up sooner than later. Limited quantities will be available for a limited time, and this will be your best chance at surprising the Star Wars fan in your life with some unique merch that you can’t get anywhere else. Otherwise, additional shipments and other items will be headed to Star Wars Trading Post in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort on September 22, and you can also pop over to the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort to grab some other stuff.

One last thing: if you want to vote to determine what the next Star Wars legacy lightsaber will be, head over to the Disney Parks website to pick from the following options:

Wow, that Lord Corvax lightsaber from Vader Immortal is intricate as hell, as is the Cal Kestis option from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Offering lightsabers from Star Wars Rebels is pretty cool too, though I wish Ezra Bridger’s lightsaber was the one with the blaster handle attached to it. Anyway, cast your vote and see what happens!