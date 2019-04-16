Star Wars Celebration 2019 is over, but before the convention honoring a galaxy far, far way came to an end, Disney and Lucasfilm offered up one final look at some of the incredible merchandise coming exclusively to Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge when the Disney Parks expansion opens this summer. And the last round revealed the custom, high quality lightsabers fans will be able to build themselves on Batuu, as well as the collection of prop replicas and collectibles inspired by the films over the years. Get a closer look at this last round of Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge merchandise below.

Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities

Much of the merchandise we’ve seen so far has been about giving fans items that feel like they come from within the world of Star Wars. They share the aesthetic of the First Order or the Resistance, or bring to life items as they would exist in a galaxy far, far away. But when it comes to Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, there will be a lot of items that come straight from the movies in the form of prop replicas. Plus, there are much more high quality collectible items that almost treat characters like legends.

Here you can see there are statues from both the light side and the dark side of the Force. Jedi masters like Luke Skywalker, Yoda, and Mace Windu get golden statue busts. Meanwhile, on the dark side, you’ll see Emperor Palpatine and Supreme Leader Snoke as busts and statues, as well as some other Sith artifacts.

There are also plenty of other items that will be available in the Den of Antiquities related to the Jedi and Sith. As you can see, there are holocrons for both Jedi and Sith, and they can have new Kyber crystals put inside them to have different masters communicate with you. They also have their own trademark journals, patches, mugs, and other gear.

If you’re feeling a little more artsy, you can also show your love for Princess Leia and Queen Amidala with these portraits that look like stained glass, or these little white busts that have a very classic feel to them.

There’s also this hodgepodge of goods featuring the ranking badge of Grand Admiral Thrawn, details figurines of the monsters from a Dejarik table, and a head bust of General Grievous. There really is something for everyone in the Den of Antiquities.

Finally, this is where you’ll get the more classic costumes that you can wear around the park. Previously most of the wardrobe options have been tied to the First Order and the Resistance, but as you can see here, Jedi Luke Skywalker, Yoda and Princess Leia outfits are featured, and they look fantastic and screen accurate.

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge will not only let you build your own droid to roll around the park, but you’ll also be able to build your own custom lightsaber. And these aren’t cheap plastic lightsabers like the ones you can get your hands on in stores. These are heavy duty lightsabers with weight to them. They’re note quite as sleek as the Force FX lightsabers, but they come close. The hilts look like they could be plastic, but when you get them in your hands, they feel like the real deal.

Savi’s lightsaber shop will be the secret way you build your own weapong on Batuu since the First Order isn’t too keen on people getting their hands on their own lightsabers. Before you build your own lightsaber, you have to choose what family you want the weapon to belong to. There’s Peace and Justice, Power and Control, Elemental Nature and Protection and Defense.

Based on which group you choose, you’ll get a tray of parts from which to build your lightsaber, including a hilt that will contain a Kyber crystal and can change the color of the blade when swapped out. Prices for a basic lightsaber base start at $109 and the plastic blade costs $49. But it sounds like there might be more expensive versions too.

If you’re not keen on taking the time to build your own lightsaber but would rather have a signature weapon from a famous hero or villain, there’s the Legacy Lightsabers outfit that you’ll want to hit up.

The legacy lightsabers come inside the cool case you see above with a nice clothed padding inside that fits the hilt perfectly. The insignia represents whatever character’s lightsaber you’ve chosen. Here are some of the options available for you.

Even characters like Asajj Ventress have their lightsabers available to buy. And if you want, you can even buy two of them to have a much more accurate representation of the character, especially if you’re looking to pull off some great cosplay. The hilt on her lightsaber can even be swapped around so you can effectively clip both on each side of your belt. Speaking of which…

There’s even a specialty lightsaber clip that fits all the custom and legacy lightsabers. This way you can have your elegant weapon hanging from your belt as you walk around the park. After all, you want everyone to see that you mean business.