If you’re planning a trip to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and you’re excited about bringing home some of those cool souvenirs from a galaxy far, far away, you might want to make special arrangements. Especially if you plan on keeping the thermal detonator soda bottles created for the Batuu experience by Coca-Cola.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has confirmed that the unique Coke, Diet Coke, and Sprite containers that have been made to resemble the fictional grenades known as thermal detonators from the Star Wars universe are not allowed on flights, either in carry-on or checked luggage.

Entertainment Weekly noticed that a concerned fan on Twitter asked the @AskTSA Twitter account about the soda bottles that can only be bought at Galaxy’s Edge, and their response explained why they aren’t allowed on flights:

Thanks for asking! Replica and inert explosives aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked bags. — AskTSA (@AskTSA) August 13, 2019

This seems a little silly since these are replicas of fictional explosive devices we’re talking about, and without the liquid in the bottles (which wouldn’t be allowed through security anyway), you can clearly see that these are not real explosives. Another fan tried to reason with TSA with this same logic, but they were also shot down like Gold Leader in the Battle of Yavin:

Even with a normal bottle cap, this item is still considered a replica and is not allowed in carry-on or checked bags. If our officers discover a replica item during screening and believe it's real, the item will be treated as such until advised otherwise by law enforcement. — AskTSA (@AskTSA) August 28, 2019

This would appear to be a new development or maybe something that isn’t consistently followed by TSA across all airports. I say that from personal experience because when I visited Los Angeles during the soft opening, reservation-only period for Galaxy’s Edge earlier this summer, I brought home two thermal detonator soda bottles in my carry-on luggage and no one from TSA even questioned the bottles. But perhaps it’s been more commonly questioned since the theme park expansion is now open to everyone.

There’s a chance your mileage may vary with these Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge soda bottles being allowed on flights, but just to be safe, you may want to make arrangements to ship them home before your return flight. After all, if you’re going to pay $5 for a soda in a theme park, you’re gonna want to keep the cool bottle that it comes in.

As for the other coveted Star Wars weapon from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, lightsabers are totally allowed on flights, though you will have to sacrifice one of your carry-on pieces of luggage in order to bring it on the plane with you.