This summer, Disney theme parks will take fans to a galaxy far, far away with the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Disneyland will open the Star Wars expansion in May, and Disney World will follow with an opening in August. And after the second park has been open for a couple days, a Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge book will allow fans to find out exactly how the Resistance came to find the planet in their struggle to build allies and stay strong in the fight against the First Order. Get details on it below.

StarWars.com revealed the official synopsis for Galaxy’s Edge: Black Spire, a novel by Delilah S. Dawson:

After devastating losses at the hands of the First Order, General Leia Organa has dispatched her agents across the galaxy in search of allies, sanctuary, and firepower—and her top spy, Vi Moradi, may have just found all three, on a secluded world at the galaxy’s edge. A planet of lush forests, precarious mountains, and towering, petrified trees, Batuu is on the furthest possible frontier of the galactic map, the last settled world before the mysterious expanse of Wild Space. The rogues, smugglers, and adventurers who eke out a living on the largest settlement on the planet, Black Spire Outpost, are here to avoid prying eyes and unnecessary complications. Vi, a Resistance spy on the run from the First Order, is hardly a welcome guest. And when a shuttle full of stormtroopers lands in her wake, determined to root her out, she has no idea where to find help. To survive, Vi will have to seek out the good-hearted heroes hiding in a world that redefines scum and villainy. With the help of a traitorous trooper and her acerbic droid, she begins to gather a colorful band of outcasts and misfits, and embarks on a mission to spark the fire of resistance on Batuu—before the First Order snuffs it out entirely.

The novel will show why there’s such a wide variety of characters on Batuu, all looking to stay away from trouble. But when you have that many people with questionable motives and pasts, there’s bound to be some complications. It almost feels like another hive of scum and villainy. But with the Resistance having a presence there, you just might find some heroes on Batuu too.

Will Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge have Vi Moradi as a central character at the park? It would be cool if park attendees had to help Moradi avoid the First Order and keep the Resistance presence hidden from the First Order. Then there might be the opportunity for some attendees to help the First Order find the Resistance. Surely not everyone at the park will want to be the hero.

Galaxy’s Edge: Black Spire will be available on August 27, 2019 and it’s already available for pre-order.