Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures is a series of animated shorts made to capture the attention of younger kids who maybe aren’t ready for the live-action Star Wars movies. They introduce kids to characters, give them abridged scenes and story arcs from the movies with stylish animation, and a new season has kicked off online. While the first season of episodes focused on the original trilogy characters, the second season has shifted to the new trilogy. Check out the first few episodes of Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures season two below.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures Season 2

The first episode, “Rey and Friends vs. The First Order,” features Rey, BB-8, Chewbacca, Poe Dameron, and Finn working together to defeat the First Order.

However, unlike the other episodes of Galaxy of Adventures, this one seems to have been manufactured just to create an action sequence. It has BB-8 stealing a data drive from what appears to be Starkiller Base, and then there’s a chase sequence featuring First Order Jet Troopers and Treadspeeders from The Rise of Skywalker. You’ll also notice that because this is a completely new scene not from the movies, there’s limited dialogue from the human characters. In fact, it only utilizes dialogue we heard in the movies, and it does so very sparingly.

The next episode, “Kylo Ren and Darth Vader – A Legacy of Power,” shines a light on Kylo Ren as he follows in the footsteps of Darth Vader, and it even creates parallel imagery between their two journeys. It’s a good representation of the kind of visual and narrative poetry that George Lucas talked about so often.

Finally, the last new episode is “The Force Calls to Rey,” showing the beginning of Rey’s journey as she starts to feel the Force calling to her, and then meeting Luke Skywalker.

The animation style for these shorts is fun, and it’s a nice bite-size way to introduce younger kids to the adventures of the Star Wars saga. Again, this only makes us want animated versions of the Star Wars movies.