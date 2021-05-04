Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel is billed as an all-immersive experience. But just how immersive is that? Disney Parks has unveiled new Galactic Starcruiser details, including the “exquisite dining experiences inside the Crown of Corellia Dining Room” and the very “real” lightsaber wielded by Rey.

On this very special May the Fourth, Disney Parks released a new video tease of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel, the two-night, all-immersive adventure that is set to officially launch at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida in 2022. Peep the new lightsaber wielded by “Rey” in this video.

That is indeed a new lightsaber created by Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development. Per the Disney Parks blog:

Guests who experience Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be the first to see it in action – along with so much more – starting in 2022 when this amazing new two-night adventure debuts. Watching that lightsaber activate right before your eyes will be just one of the countless ways that, from the moment you arrive to the moment you depart, you’ll be plunged into a Star Wars story where your decisions and actions – or even the casual conversations you may have – determine how your personal journey unfolds.

Disney Parks also released new details about the immersive adventure, as well as new images of guests’ journey through the Halcyon starcruiser that serves as the setting for this hotel. Below is the entrance to the hotel, crafted to look like the exterior of a Launch Pod airlock.

Per Disney Parks, “When the Launch Pod’s airlock slides open, you’ll take your first step into a galaxy far, far away as Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser comes to life all around you. During your stay aboard this glamorous ship, you may interact with an eclectic group of characters both familiar and new, possibly including the starcruiser’s strong and charismatic captain, a plucky ship’s mechanic and a galactic superstar who can captivate an entire room with the crook of one jewel-encrusted purple Twi’lek finger.”

But for those who value food over laser swords, here’s the crème de la crème of the new Galactic Starcruiser details: a peek at the Crown of Corellia Dining Room, which is shown in an artist concept rendering for the first time below. In this “homage to Corellia, the planet known galaxy-wide for its shipyards that gave us not only the Halcyon starcruiser, but also the Millennium Falcon. The dining room is a bright and welcoming hall that will offer breakfast and lunch to passengers before transitioning each evening into a lavish multi-course menu of both otherworldly and familiar origins.”

Speaking of that new lightsaber, guests will have the opportunity to train in the ancient ways of the weapon, as well as “learn more about the inner workings of the Halcyon starcruiser and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu to further your adventure inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.” See the lightsaber training below.

Will guests have the chance to wield the incredibly realistic lightsaber seen in the video above, or will this training experience feature an alternate take on the legendary laser swords? Disney is playing those cards close the vest right now, and we’ll let you know more when that is revealed.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser makes its debut at Walt Disney World in 2022. Check out the Ordinary Adventures preview of the hotel from last year.