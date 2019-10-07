The time after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker seems so far, far away for now. But it could be getting closer with the release of new Star Wars books and comics that will feature events beyond the Skywalker Saga. While we know little of the Star Wars future beyond Episode 9, which will close out the Skywalker Saga this December, a top-secret new book project announced at this year’s New York Comic-Con may reveal more.

SyFy reports that the new Star Wars books and comic books from Del Rey will show us a glimpse at the future of Star Wars beyond Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

A top-secret project called Project Luminous was announced at NYCC, along with an intriguing tagline: “The Force is what gives a Jedi his power. It’s an energy field created by all living things… Until… Project Luminous.” More details will be revealed “after the new year,” according to Del Rey, but these cryptic hints suggest that the very nature of the Force will be changed in the future of Star Wars. With that in mind and a release likely set for after 2020, that could only mean that this mysterious Project Luminous will take place after the events of The Rise of Skywalker.

You've been asking about #ProjectLuminous. All will be revealed, after the new year. We've been working on some stuff with a bunch of friends. #WhatisProjectLuminous pic.twitter.com/tRB1HYINZe — Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 4, 2019

Little is known about Lucasfilm’s projects set to come out after The Rise of Skywalker. The upcoming highly anticipated Disney+ series The Mandalorian will take place in a fairly familiar point in the timeline, five years after the events of Return of the Jedi. But details are vague on the film trilogy set to be helmed by Rian Johnson, which will be “something that steps beyond the legacy characters.” Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are also set to develop the next Star Wars films to hit theaters, though it’s unclear whether they’ll chart new territory beyond Rise of Skywalker or return to an older place in the timeline. Disney and Lucasfilm will be taking a hiatus for Star Wars feature films after The Rise of Skywalker, providing ample opportunity for a book or comic book series to fill in the gaps.