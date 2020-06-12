40 years ago, The Empire Strikes Back debuted in theaters to the awe of millions of people around the world. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the acclaimed Star Wars sequel (which many consider to be the best entry in the entire franchise), Lucasfilm has announced the long-awaited sequel to Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View, the anthology collection of 40 short stories set during the events of A New Hope released in 2017. The From a Certain Point of View sequel will feature 40 more short stories from 40 authors set during the events of The Empire Strikes Back.

From a Certain Point of View is making a grand return with From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back, which will feature 40 stories by 40 authors “reimagining the classic sequel through the eyes of background characters — heroes, villains, droids and creatures.” The book, which debuts on November 10, features work from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story writer Gary Whitta, Amy Ratcliffe, Mark Oshiro, Django Wexler, Kiersten White, Mike Chen, Emily Skrutskie, Karen Strong, Catherynne Valente, Lilliam Rivera, Rob Hart, Jim Zub, and more, each of them tackling minor characters and events, shedding light on the overlooked corners of the Star Wars universe.

Right now, participating authors are teasing their involvement through the #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack hashtag, which has also allowed us to spot CB Lee, Alexander Freed, Zoraida Córdova, Brittany N. Williams, Rebecca F. Kuang, Martha Wells, Lydia Kang, Michael Moreci, Sarwat Chadda, Tracy Deonn, and more. The full roster of authors will be announced on StarWars.com on Monday, June 16.

The participating writers are foregoing compensation for their stories, instead donating their proceeds to First Book, “a leading nonprofit that provides new books, learning materials, and other essentials to educators and organizations serving children in need.” Penguin Random House will also donate $100,000 to First Book, and Disney/Lucasfilm will donate 100,000 children’s books — valued at $1,000,000 — to support First Book’s mission.

That mission alone makes From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back a worthy cause, but the book itself should prove fascinating. The original collection had its highs and lows (some stories were wonderful, some forgettable), but as an experiment to expand and deepen an already massive universe, it was a fascinating venture and one that should prove fun to revisit.

Check out the cover for From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back below.

From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back hits bookshelves on November 10, 2020.