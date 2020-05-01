Beginning this morning, the Star Wars hub in Disney+ will start to be taken over by beautiful concept art from the long history of the sci-fi saga that began over 40 years ago. The Disney+ homepage carousel will feature concept art from legendary artist Ralph McQuarrie, specifically the iconic piece showing the early designs for the droids C-3PO and R2-D2, marking the first time fans will be able to navigate to the Star Wars page directly from the carousel art (seen above). But that’s just the beginning.

Once on the Star Wars page on Disney+, fans will be treated to a modified version of a commemorative mural spanning the various movies and TV shows from across the entire sci-fi saga, featuring artwork by Jason Palmer and more artists. Here it is:

But you’ll want to head back to the Star Wars page once May the 4th rolls around for Star Wars Day next week. That’s when the major movies and TV shows will have their artwork updated with concept art from each of the titles. From Star Wars: A New Hope to last year’s debut of The Mandalorian, here are all the titles that will have concept art on display on Disney+:

Skywalker Saga Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983) Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005) Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015) Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story

The Mandalorian

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series)

Star Wars: Rebels

Star Wars: Resistance

And here’s a sneak preview of the concept art that will be featured for some of the titles:

Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming Services, had this to say about the Star Wars concept art takeover on Disney+:

“The unique brand-centric architecture of Disney+ gives us the opportunity to get creative with how we showcase and engage fans around the content. As part of the “May the 4th” celebration we partnered with the teams at Lucasfilm to honor the artistry of Star Wars and bring their vision to life on Disney+ by showcasing the incredible concept art from over four decades of the beloved saga.”

Enjoy Star Wars Day next week, and May the 4th be with you.