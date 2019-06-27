San Diego Comic-Con is right around the corner, which means fans are getting hungry to get their hands on collectibles, toys and other merchandise that you can only get at the convention. Thankfully, Star Wars is back with an eclectic array of exclusives ranging from Funko POPs to Hallmark Christmas ornaments, as well as outstanding new prints from ACME Archives, some vibrant action figures, and even a hideous nutrition shaker bottle. No, that last one isn’t a joke.

First up, we have a Diamond Select bust of a Sandtrooper inspired by the concept art of Ralph McQuarrie, a legend among Star Wars fans. This is the early version of the Imperial trooper that never made it to the big screen. This 1/6 scale mini-bust can be yours for $120 at Diamond Select’s Booth #2607

If you’re looking for gear to wear instead of stuff to sit on a shelf, Fifth Sun has you covered with two shirts that will only be available at the convention. One celebrates bounty hunter favorite Boba Fett while the other encompasses the entire franchse. They’re $28 each at Booth #2913-J.

You just knew Funko was going to get in on the exclusives again this year. However, it seems like maybe they’re running out of characters for fans to be interested in. Their new obsession is giving old Funko POPs the metallic treatment in different colors. This time it’s Yoda and Boba Fett getting the chrome green makeover. You can get them for $15 at the Funko Booth #5841, or you can wait until Yoda is available as an Amazon shared exclusive, and Boba Fett hits FYE as a shared exclusive.

We first got a glimpse at these figures at Star Wars Celebration this year, so this may not be news to you. But just a reminder that Hasbro will bring a Luke Skywalker Jedi Destiny 3-Pack from the Vintage Collection ($54), a repaint of the Black Series Boba Fett colored like a classic Kenner action figure ($27), and a retro Darth Vader made with colored plastics like a prototype action figure ($12.99). Get them at Hasbro’s Booth #2343

Maybe if toys aren’t you jam, you might like something a little more elegant. Lladró will have a porcelain sculpture of Queen Amidala in honor of the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. A price wasn’t available at the time of this story being written, but since this is a handmade sculpture, it will probably be pretty pricey. You can pre-order this first sculpture in the series at Booth #2913.

You might not be able to save the galaxy from the Empire like our heroes, but that doesn’t mean you don’t deserve the Medal of Yavin. SalesOne will have a 24K carat gold replica of the medal for $75.

Plus, if you’re a Han Solo fan, you can also pick up a pair of Han Solo pins, one of his signature pistol and the other of him in carbonite, both for $15. Get these items at Booth #4437 and #815.

The Hallmark collection of Keepsake Ornaments inspired by Star Wars just keeps getting bigger, and this one is certainly a fun one. Remember when the ewok stole a speeder bike and could barely hold on? Well, now that unsafe driver will be hanging around your Christmas tree for $40.

But that’s not all Hallmark has to offer. If you’re an Itty Bitty collector, you might want to get this Chewbacca style bandolier that will hold a bunch of the little stuffed toys. You can get it for $18 by itself or for just $8 when you buy three Itty Bittys. Get this stuff at Booth #2913-T

It’s not just toys and collectibles at Comic-Con. There’s also some fantastic artwork, and Acme Archives always brings some outstanding pieces. This year, they have a Return of the Jedi “Shiny Return” print color variant ($65) and an Echo Base Root Beer color variant ($55), both by artist Steve Thomas. Get them both at #5629 while supplies last.

It’s great to have some cool collectibles on shelves, but sometimes you want to bring your hobbies with you. These new Monogram character bag clips are for the Boba Fett fans out there, with two different versions of the Mandalorian armored character, along with his father Jango Fett. Get them for $25 at Booth #3645

If you’re looking to have some decorations that make you feel like you’re in the walls of Jabba’s palace, now you can. Regal Robot is releasing a magnet of Jabba’s Dais Gargoyle, and only 250 of them will be available in San Diego. However, there will be more at other conventions and online too. It’s inspired by a real decorative accent inside the palace, and you can pick it up at Booth #2913-E for $20 in San Diego or $29 at RegalRobot.com during the convention.

Let me tell you a secret. The Mouse Droid is the coolest one in the entire Star Wars saga. It scoots around and beeps in the cutest way possible. Now it’s been turned into a Hot Wheels car by Mattel, and you can get it for just $10 at #2945.

Maybe upscale Star Wars items are more your style. If that’s the case, then this Skywalker Sentry Chrono watch from Nixon (Booth #2913-I) will be a must-have for you. The watch features details paying tribute to Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader and the Death Star, all inside of a stealth matte black stainless steel watch body. Only 150 of them will be available at the convention to buy for $350.

On the cheaper side, you can get this Skywalker Cinch Bag with blue and red straps representing the lightsaber battle from The Empire Strikes Back. There will be 500 available for purchase at the convention for $25

Sometimes you’re tossing back a beer, and you just wish everyone could see that you love Star Wars while you’re getting sauced. That’s where this Skywalker and Mos Eisley pint glass 2-pack comes to the rescue. They have graphic designs of two faux Star Wars inspired businesses: Mos Eisley Trading Co. and Skywalker and Son Landspeeder Service and Repair. The pack costs $10 at Booth #3749.

Only the biggest Star Wars fans need their feet to show off their fandom, and Stance has the right footwear to make it happen. There are four new pairs of socks being released at the convention, two each for the Rebels and the Empire, each having the blueprints for signature ships like the Millennium Falcon, X-wing, TIE fighter, and the Lambda Class T-4A shuttle. The Rebels and Empire two-packs cost $40 each, or you can get all four pairs for $100.

Along with the socks, you’ll be able to get a couple blueprints of the Millennium Falcon and TIE Fighter printed on vellum paper, but only 50 will be available.

Finally, we have what might be one of the most unnecessary product brandings for Star Wars that I’ve ever seen. Do you know what a PerfectShaker is? It’s a container for mixing and drinking protein powder shakes, and apparently people love Star Wars so much that they just need an ugly neon version of Boba Fett slapped on their PerfectShaker while they chug it down. It costs $25 and you can get it at Both #1122

Stay tune to StarWars.com for more exclusives coming to the San Diego Comic-Con next month.