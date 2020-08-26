Cool Stuff: ‘Star Wars: Clone Wars’ Favorite Ahsoka Tano Finally Gets the Hot Toys Collectible Figure She Deserves
Posted on Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
Undoubtedly the best thing to come out of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is the introduction of Ahsoka Tano. The former Padawan of Anakin Skywalker evolved from a stubborn student of the Jedi into an important leader who believed her path laid outside of the traditional Jedi teachings. Now she’s finally getting the Star Wars collectible treatment she deserves.
Hot Toys has unveiled their official 1/6 scale figure of Ahsoka Tano, but she comes with a much more dynamic interpretation than what fans have seen in the animated series, giving her a more realistic face sculpt and a more proportional body. Oh, and she comes with her two badass lightsabers, too. Get a full look at the Ahsoka Tano Hot Toys figure below.
Ahsoka Tano Hot Toys Figure
Ahsoka Tano, a Togruta female, was the Padawan learner to Anakin Skywalker and a hero of the Clone Wars. Alongside Anakin, she grew from headstrong student into a mature leader. But her destiny laid along a different path than the Jedi™…
Hot Toys is pleased to further expand its Star Wars: The Clone Wars collectible series by introducing a dynamic interpretation in 1/6th scale of the beloved character Ahsoka Tano representing her appearance in the final season of the acclaimed series!
The greatly detailed collectible figure is specially crafted with authentic styling featuring a skillfully crafted head sculpt with stunning likeness and articulated head-tails, specialized body to portray Ahsoka’s physique, finely tailored outfit and armor pieces, Ahsoka’s iconic lightsabers, a cloak, and a display base!
Here’s the assembly of features and accessories you’ll get with the Ashoka Tano Hot Toys figure:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs features
- Highly-accurate facial expression, and detailed facial patterns
- Newly sculpted blue and white striped montrals and head-tails equipped with bendable wires
- Body with over 28 points of articulations
- Approximately 29 cm tall
- One pair of relaxed hands
- One pair of lightsaber holding hands
- One pair of gesture hands
- One right fist
Costume
- One grey-colored poncho with weathering effects
- One finely tailored navy blue and grey colored tunic with attached apron
- One pair of navy-colored under-suit
- One pair of navy blue colored gauntlets with forearm gloves
- One pair of silver-colored knee guards
- One pair of silver-colored calf guards
- One pair of black-colored leather-like boots
Weapons:
- One pair of blue lightsabers with standard blades
- One pair of blue lightsaber blades in motion (attachable to the hilt)
Accessories
- One thermal detonator
- One holoprojector
- One hologram figure of Anakin Skywalker
- One hologram figure of Obiwan Kenobi
- One hologram figure of Yoda
- Specially designed figure stand and with character nameplate and Star Wars logo
Artists
- Head Sculpted by Yeon Sun Jeon
- Head Painted by JC. Hong
- Head Art Directed by JC. Hong
The Ahsoka Tano Hot Toys figure is slated for release between the end of 2021 and early 2022, but pricing isn’t available yet, and there’s no word on when pre-orders will go up. So you’ll have to stay tuned to find out.