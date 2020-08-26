Undoubtedly the best thing to come out of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is the introduction of Ahsoka Tano. The former Padawan of Anakin Skywalker evolved from a stubborn student of the Jedi into an important leader who believed her path laid outside of the traditional Jedi teachings. Now she’s finally getting the Star Wars collectible treatment she deserves.

Hot Toys has unveiled their official 1/6 scale figure of Ahsoka Tano, but she comes with a much more dynamic interpretation than what fans have seen in the animated series, giving her a more realistic face sculpt and a more proportional body. Oh, and she comes with her two badass lightsabers, too. Get a full look at the Ahsoka Tano Hot Toys figure below.

Ahsoka Tano Hot Toys Figure

Ahsoka Tano, a Togruta female, was the Padawan learner to Anakin Skywalker and a hero of the Clone Wars. Alongside Anakin, she grew from headstrong student into a mature leader. But her destiny laid along a different path than the Jedi™… Hot Toys is pleased to further expand its Star Wars: The Clone Wars collectible series by introducing a dynamic interpretation in 1/6th scale of the beloved character Ahsoka Tano representing her appearance in the final season of the acclaimed series! The greatly detailed collectible figure is specially crafted with authentic styling featuring a skillfully crafted head sculpt with stunning likeness and articulated head-tails, specialized body to portray Ahsoka’s physique, finely tailored outfit and armor pieces, Ahsoka’s iconic lightsabers, a cloak, and a display base!

Here’s the assembly of features and accessories you’ll get with the Ashoka Tano Hot Toys figure:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs features

Highly-accurate facial expression, and detailed facial patterns

Newly sculpted blue and white striped montrals and head-tails equipped with bendable wires

Body with over 28 points of articulations

Approximately 29 cm tall

One pair of relaxed hands

One pair of lightsaber holding hands

One pair of gesture hands

One right fist

Costume

One grey-colored poncho with weathering effects

One finely tailored navy blue and grey colored tunic with attached apron

One pair of navy-colored under-suit

One pair of navy blue colored gauntlets with forearm gloves

One pair of silver-colored knee guards

One pair of silver-colored calf guards

One pair of black-colored leather-like boots

Weapons:

One pair of blue lightsabers with standard blades

One pair of blue lightsaber blades in motion (attachable to the hilt)

Accessories

One thermal detonator

One holoprojector

One hologram figure of Anakin Skywalker

One hologram figure of Obiwan Kenobi

One hologram figure of Yoda

Specially designed figure stand and with character nameplate and Star Wars logo

Artists

Head Sculpted by Yeon Sun Jeon

Head Painted by JC. Hong

Head Art Directed by JC. Hong

The Ahsoka Tano Hot Toys figure is slated for release between the end of 2021 and early 2022, but pricing isn’t available yet, and there’s no word on when pre-orders will go up. So you’ll have to stay tuned to find out.