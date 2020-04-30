Star Wars Celebration is still a few months away, but there’s a very good chance it won’t be happening. Many upcoming events – like San Diego Comic-Con – have already been canceled due to the coronavirus, and it seems very likely that the Star Wars Celebration will follow. For now, though, the celebration appears to still be on, as the organizers have sent out a message stating they’re “monitoring the situation.”

Meanwhile, a virtual Star Wars convention is coming on May 4 from Reedpop, the organization behind Star Wars Celebration.

The latest Star Wars Celebration is supposed to take place August 27-30 at the Anaheim Convention Center, but is that even still a possibility at this point? According to the organizers, yes, yes it is. Unless it isn’t. The folks behind the celebration sent out a message today where they stop short of saying the event is canceled, and instead promise to keep an eye on things and provide more updates in the weeks to come:

***

Greetings Star Wars Celebration Fans,

We wanted to give all of you an update on Star Wars Celebration in light of the COVID-19 virus.

At Star Wars Celebration, the health and safety of our fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests and staff is our number one priority. Given global developments related to the COVID-19 virus, we want to share some of the steps Star Wars Celebration is taking to actively and continuously monitor the situation.

We are in contact with the city of Anaheim, the Anaheim Visitors Bureau, and the Anaheim Convention Center. We are committed to ensuring that our event plans meet or exceed the latest public health guidance, including that of local and state authorities as well as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This is a very dynamic situation, with a rapidly changing landscape. While the opening day of Celebration is still four months away, we are actively assessing the most up to date information and following all directions from federal, state and local public health authorities regarding large public gatherings in the state of California. In the event that we postpone or cancel Star Wars Celebration we will offer all fans the option to either transfer their tickets to the new event dates or receive a full refund of their ticket order.

Additional announcements about the status of the event will be made in the coming weeks as we review the most up to date guidance from state and local health authorities. We know how much Star Wars Celebration means to all of you, and we will make every effort to give you as much advance notice as possible regarding any changes to our plans.

May the Force be with you!

The Star Wars Celebration Team

***

In other words – the celebration is still on, unless it isn’t. And, in the event that the celebration does get canceled, there will still be a chance for a Star Wars jubilee. THR reports that Reedpop, the organization behind Star Wars Celebration, is planning a two-day virtual event called An Online Revelry: May the 4th Be With You and Revenge of the 5th. The event “features multiple virtual events, including live-tweeting movies and episodes of both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, as well as Q&A sessions and discussions with writers and voice actors associated with the franchise.” Details can be seen below.