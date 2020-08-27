Like so many other events this year, Star Wars Celebration 2020, which was supposed to take place in Anaheim, California, was canceled due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. While many thought we might be coming out of the other side of COVID-19 by now, the lackadaisical actions of our government and the sheer ignorance and stubbornness of the American population continues to keep us from getting back out into the world. And it’s all because some jerks don’t want to wear masks, even though Darth Vader and Boba Fett proved it’s one of the coolest things you can do.

Anyway, Star Wars Celebration is doing what they can to salvage this year by making the exclusive merchandise that would have been on sale at the convention available for all fans to buy online. The first wave of T-shirts, plush creatures, and other collectibles has been revealed, and it’s just some of the convention’s exclusive items that will be released throughout the rest of the year. Check out some of the Star Wars Celebration 2020 exclusives you can try to get your hands on below.

Before we get to the goods, those who bought tickets for Star Wars Celebration 2020 will be happy to know that they’ll be getting early access to the online store of exclusive merchandise. And that goes for fans who got a refund on their tickets, too. Starting on August 28, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. EST, fans will have three days to themselves to stock up on exclusives. Just stay tuned to your e-mail to get details on how to take advantage of the early access.

As for the rest of you Star Wars fans out there, the online store will be open for everyone starting on August 31 at 12:00 P.M. EST over at StarWarsCelebration.com. Now let’s get to the merch.

Plush Tauntaun with Cold Luke Skywalker

And you thought they smelled bad on the outside. But just wait until you get this plush Tauntaun with with a zipper pouch that allows you to insert a chilly, grumpy Luke Skywalker plush figure inside of it. We wish it also came with a plush Han Solo and a little lightsaber, but this is still pretty great. Thankfully, the zipper pouch does not actually smell.

AT-AT Punch Bowl Geeki Tiki

It wouldn’t be a convention without some kind of new tiki collectible, a trend that I still don’t entirely understand. But if you’re looking to expand your line of Star Wars Geeki Tikis, the Star Wars Celebration shop will be offering this big, crashed AT-AT punch bowl for all your beverage consumption needs.

Mynock Suction Cup Plush

Remember how people use to love sticking little plush characters like Garfield and Snoopy to their car windows? I’m not sure if people do that much anymore, but this plush of the Mynock creature from The Empire Strikes Back is making me want to do it. In the movie, this winged creature latches onto the Millennium Falcon, and now they can creep out the drivers around you.

The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Shirts

This is just one of several T-shirts available for purchase that feature the official 40th anniversary logo for The Empire Strikes Back. Personally, I think this is the best one, but you can head over to StarWars.com to see the other varieties of shirts with the same logo on them.

Star Wars Celebration 2020 Official Shirts

It might seem weird to wear a shirt for an event that you never got to attend, but since these shirts were already printed before the event was canceled, they must be sold. It would appear that Star Wars Celebration would have primarily focused on the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back, the first season of The Mandalorian, and the end of the Skywalker saga. Here are three of the official Star Wars Celebration t-shirts that would have helped with that.

We’re sure there are plenty more shirts related to the event that will be released in the coming months, and hopefully they’re a little more creative.

***

We’ll update this page with more Star Wars Celebration 2020 exclusives as they get revealed. But these aren’t all the items available for purchase. Head over to StarWars.com to see more!