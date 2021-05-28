In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1 Preview

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1, the notorious bounty hunter Bob Fett has lost the carbonite-encased smuggler turned Rebellion hero, Han Solo. While Fett seeks the return of his bounty, the Mandalorian hunter has become a valuable prize himself.

Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1, from writer Charles Soule and artist Luke Ross, with a cover by Steve McNiven, arrives June 2 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology. Check out the exclusive preview here.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Funko Pop! Bobbleheads

New The Mandalorian season 2 Funko POP! collectibles are available for pre-order from Amazon or Walmart. There’s unmasked Din Djarin holding Grogu, Ahsoka Tano wielding two lightsabers, Boba Fett, Bo-Katan, and a Death Trooper. You can learn all about the new wave of Funko collectibles at StarWars.com, including an interview with Reis O’Brien, Funko’s art director.

Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic No Longer In Development

According to Variety, Lucasfilm’s Rangers of the New Republic series is no longer in active development at the studio. It’s unclear if the series has been put on indefinite hold or if it will return to the slate sometime in the future.

Rangers of the New Republic was announced at Disney Investor Day 2020 by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. The show was set to be produced by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau and take place in the same time period as The Mandalorian and the upcoming Ahsoka series. Kennedy said the shows would crossover and culminate in a “climatic story event.”

Currently, we can look forward to The Book of Boba Fett in December, followed by season 3 of The Mandalorian, the special event series Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Star Wars: Andor. It’s speculated the next shows to move into production will be Star Wars: Ahsoka and Star Wars: The Acolyte. There’s also the anime-inspired Star Wars: Visions, which could debut after the first season of The Bad Batch ends in August, but before The Book of Boba Fett.

Star Wars Podcast Round-Up

In addition to their “Indy Year” series, a year-long monthly tribute to the 40th anniversary of Indiana Jones, the Blast Points Podcast has a new episode all about 2004 DVD commentary that featured George Lucas, Carrie Fisher, Ben Burtt, and Dennis Muren:

In honor of the 44th anniversary of the original George Lucas masterpiece, Star Wars, this week we are talking all about the fascinating 2004 DVD commentary that featured Lucas, Carrie Fisher, Ben Burtt & Dennis Muren! Lucas talks about influences and parsecs, we’re missing Carrie, and Ben Burtt is just being Ben Burtt. Along the way are minds are blown thinking about Luke and Leia (that’s right) and we wonder how it all could have been like Leonard Part 6. Plus, of course, Beru is brought up. It’s an informative and “romantic” episode you won’t want to miss! Listen here.

Talking Bay 94 has an interview with puppeteer and sculptor Michael McCormick, as well as ILM’s James Clyne:

James Clyne is a design supervisor and visual effects art director at Industrial Light & Magic, who has worked on the Sequel Trilogy and Solo: A Star Wars Story, as well as other incredible movies. Highlights of his career include working with Steven Spielberg on Minority Report and designing for J.J. Abrams on his first two Star Trek films. Listen here.

Talking Bay 94 also has a fantastic interview with Amy Ratcliffe, author of the recent The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Skytalkers has an excellent episode on last week’s episode of The Bad Batch:

Caitlin and Charlotte return to discuss episode 4 of The Bad Batch, “Cornered.” Such a great episode and there’s lots to discuss, from Omega’s place in the story to the Star Wars Resistance connections, Attack of the Clones references, Echo & Hunter, and so much more. Listen here.

Pink Milk is a Star Wars podcast where hosts (and husbands) Bryan and Tom talk Star Wars, queerly:

Bryan is a Star Wars super-fan and Tom is “Forced” to listen to Bryan however, he’s an out and proud casual fan. Bryan and Tom bring their fun and funny relationship to the mics as they discuss Star Wars from two very different perspectives but always from a LGBTQ+ perspective. Listen here.

The Resistance Broadcast is the official Star Wars podcast of

Here is the audio feed of our live show on #MakeSolo2Happen Day where we celebrate a fun day celebrating our love for Solo with fans across the globe, as the movement went viral on social media once again. Join us as we celebrate the day and we even had a surprise live chat pop in by a VERY tall surprise guest! Listen here.

On Scavenger’s Hoard, Rachael and Kirsty discuss prequel-era online fandom during the release of Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, as well as their thoughts on the most recent episode of The Bad Batch:

Scavenger’s Hoard is a Star Wars podcast offering insight into the latest Star Wars news as well as in-depth analysis and commentary, with a particular focus on the sequel trilogy.

Sistas with Sabers is a podcast made for and by Black female fans of Star Wars. It’s a safe space for Black female fans to connect, support each other and share their experience with the world. Listen to their latest episode here.

Hosted by Gerry Cable and Scotty Jayro, The Bombadcast is all about positivity in the Star Wars fandom and creating a connected community. Check out their latest episode, a discussion on Star Wars Legends, here.

Podcast of the Whills treats Star Wars like a sacred text. On the latest episode, the host is joined by Timothy Drennan, co-host of the As Father and Son podcast. They talk about Timothy growing up with a Star Wars dad, his journey into fandom, and what it’s like hosting a show with his father. Listen here. You can also watch the episode on YouTube.

On The Imperial Senate Podcast, the hosts interview Justin Boots Gray about his podcast Trench Run Report. Listen here.

On Bespin’s Other Bits (BOB The Podcast), Star Wars scooper Bespin Bulletin discusses whatever he feels like with co-host Isaac Pevy. Topics include Star Wars, video games, and pop culture in general:

Join Bespin, Nick and Isaac as they chat about The Bad Batch, do some Obi-Wan in the library type of research into accents in Star Wars, AT&T selling Warner Bros, Amazon possibly purchasing MGM, Emily Blunt not wanting to play Sue Storm, the new Batman animated series, Starfield and the wildest rumour surrounding it and of course the review of Fast Five! We hungry! Listen here.

Star Wars YouTube Round-Up

In this installment of the Star Wars: The High Republic Show, we have the first details of a new High Republic comic from Marvel, along with more reveals! Plus, host Krystina Arielle goes inside the making of High Republic comics with Lucasfilm’s Rob Simpson, writer Cavan Scott, and artist Ario Anindito.

Have you checked out Silver‘s Star Wars Thrifting channel? A true scavenger girl, Silver visits flea markets and thrift stores in search of Star Wars treasures.

The Imperial Senate Podcast discusses the latest episode of The Bad Batch with special guest Tori Fox.

On The Resistance Broadcast, John, James, and Lacey discuss Dave Filoni’s promotion, The Book of Boba Fett, Rangers of the New Republic, and more!

On Holochronicles, Andy and Josh discuss collector’s insurance and if you should insure your Star Wars collection.

Over at Kessel Run Transmissions, Noah, Corey, and Claire discuss J.J. Abrams’ recent comments about the Sequel Trilogy and how Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek may or may not have accidentally revealed a new Solo Disney+ series!

On Around the Galaxy, host Pete Feltzer interviews voice artist Kevin Cabral, known for his spot-on impressions of Star Wars characters like Han Solo, Kylo Ren, Lando Calrissian, and Anakin Skywalker.

Over at Ordinary Adventures, Peter and Kitra check out the new merchandise available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland! The Black Spire Outpost Market has a new shipment of creatures at the Creature Stall, new dolls at the Toydarian Toymaker, and even a Boba Fett Jet Pack at Black Spire Outfitters. And, over at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, you can find the legendary Darksaber!

Star Wars Explained has a new video on everything Darth Vader discovered during his time on Exegol, as seen in the recent Darth Vader comics.

Star Wars Explained also has a great video about the second wave of Star Wars: The High Republic publications, including The Rising Storm, Race to Crashpoint Tower, and Out of the Shadows.

On This Week! in Star Wars, Han Solo joins Star Wars Pinball VR with a Classic Trilogy era table, we get hyped for the return of Fennec Shand in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and take a look at an exclusive cover of Cavan Scott’s upcoming Star Wars: The High Republic novel The Rising Storm.

On Star Wars Xtra: Weekly Edition, Star Wars author and documentarian David Whiteley discusses all the latest news from that galaxy far, far away.

