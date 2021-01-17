In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

Star Wars: The High Republic, the multimedia initiative set about 200 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, has officially begun. Here’s the “opening crawl” to this new, exciting era in the Star Wars universe:

It’s a time of peace and prosperity in the galaxy far, far away. The Republic is thriving and the Jedi Order is at its zenith, with individual Force wielders and their students exploring the galactic frontier and keeping the peace. But the time is not without its conflicts.

The story begins with Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule, A Test of Courage by Justina Ireland, and The Great Jedi Rescue by Cavan Scott. All three books offer a variety of new characters and stories for fans of all ages. The first issue of Marvel’s new Star Wars: The High Republic comic series, written by Scott with art by Ario Anindito and Phil Noto, is also available.

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

Check out the launch trailer for Star Wars: The High Republic below:

Our friend Jordan Maison over at Cinelinx has been writing a ton of great coverage on The High Republic, including spoiler-free and spoiler-filled reviews, which you can read here.

Lucasfilm Games is now the official identity for all gaming titles from Lucasfilm, a name that “encompasses the company’s rich catalog of video games and its eye toward the future.” You can watch a sizzle reel celebrating the history of games from Lucasfilm below:

In a recent interview with StarWars.com, Lucasfilm Games VP Douglas Reilly states that they’re looking to work with best-in-class teams that can make great games that really resonate with fans and “deliver across a breadth of platforms, genres, and experiences.” The big news, however, is that this collaboration has already begun:

Lucasfilm Games and Ubisoft are collaborating on a new story-driven, open-world Star Wars game. It’s a genre long-requested by fans, and will come to life via Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft’s critically-acclaimed studio based in Malmö, Sweden. “We’re really excited about an opportunity to work with the team at Massive, led by David Polfeldt and the creative director, Julian Gerighty. We’ve spent almost a year now, working to get to know them and what they want to bring to the table,” Reilly says. “I’m a huge fan of them, personally. I think we’re really excited about where that project is going, because they have a unique vision for the story and the game they want to deliver.”

In addition to Star Wars games, Lucasfilm Games also announced that a new Indiana Jones game would be swinging our way, developed by MachineGames and executive produced by game industry icon Todd Howard of Bethesda Games Studios. Here’s the teaser:

Actress Rosario Dawson recently sat down with senior writer and editor of StarWars.com Dan Brooks to discuss Ahsoka Tano’s character and what it meant to play the fan-favorite Jedi in her live-action debut on The Mandalorian. Here’s a snippet:

“Ashley did such an incredible job and I know how the fans feel about her, and I know how she feels about this character and how much she’s given to it,” Dawson says. “And I know that it’s such a different feeling and space to bring this character that people have loved for so many years into live-action. I really, really, really wanted it to be something that people could enjoy and get into as another Ahsoka story.”

Read the full interview here.

BobaFettFanClub.com has an incredible tribute to Jeremy Bulloch, the actor who portrayed Boba Fett in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, who sadly passed away on December 17, 2020, at the age of 75. Here’s a snippet of Bulloch talking about his approach to playing the character:

“Occasionally, I would make a movement, but a little one, because the less you do, the stronger the character is. So I would just stand with my hip one way, and I’d cradle the gun a certain way. He’s aware that something could happen any time, so he’s quick with the gun. It’s ready cocked. He knows exactly what’s going on behind him. He may be moving slowly, but he’s deadly when it comes to that sudden movement… I thought of Boba Fett as Clint Eastwood in a suit of armor.”

Star Wars Podcast Round-Up

Blast Points Podcast recently concluded its Saga Year celebration with a dyad of episodes exploring the light side and the dark side of JJ Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker. They’ve also got a fantastic episode going in-depth on Phil Szostak‘s The Art of The Mandalorian (Season 1) book.

Join Jason and Gabe as they dive into the book’s fascinating details like how the show got started, the wild history of live action Star Wars on TV and how the unique nature of the show led to a slightly different and more streamlined design process. If that wasn’t enough excitement, they pick thier personal favorite pieces of art from the book! Listen here.

Talking Bay 94 has an interview with Paul Duncan, writer, historian, and the author of the two volumes of Taschen‘s Star Wars Archives.

Mr. Duncan’s research, insights, and his exclusive multi-day interviews with George Lucas, himself, make these books a must-have for any Star Wars fan… and this interview, if I do say so myself, a must-listen. Listen here.

Another Talking Bay 94 must-listen is “The Book of Boba Fett: An Oral History of the Bounty Hunter.” Host Brandon Wainerdi interviewed cast and crew, those who have put on the Mandalorian armor, who helped design it, or who have brought it to life in other ways.

Skytalkers reflect on 2020 and discuss what they’re looking forward to in 2021 in their four-year anniversary special:

We’re celebrating FOUR years podcasting with this special episode! First, Caitlin and Charlotte give their 2021 Star Wars Dinner Party answers, reflect on stats from the past year, and discuss their favorite episode. Then, they answer your questions all about Star Wars, their friendship, travels, what they’re looking forward to in 2021, podcasting tips, and much more. Thank you for sticking with us for four whole years of podcasting — we can’t wait for four more! Listen here.

Pink Milk is a Star Wars podcast where hosts (and husbands) Bryan and Tom talk Star Wars, queerly!

Bryan is a Star Wars super-fan and Tom is “Forced” to listen to Bryan however, he’s an out and proud casual fan. Bryan and Tom bring their fun and funny relationship to the mics as they discuss Star Wars from two very different perspectives but always from a LGBTQ+ perspective. Listen here.

The Resistance Broadcast is the official Star Wars podcast of

On this episode we discuss Lucasfilm bringing in talent from popular superhero/comicbook movies to create their next slate of Star Wars theatrical films. We also gives our takes on a rumor that has Galaxy’s Edge at Disney parks evolving to include elements of The Mandalorian. Listen here.

The Holiday Crossover Special features songs and stories written and performed by the crew, including The Night Before Life Day, What Child Is This?, and Good King Grakchawwaa. Listen here.

On Bespin’s Other Bits (BOB The Podcast) – Star Wars scooper Bespin Bulletin discusses whatever he feels like with co-host Isaac Pevy. Topics include Star Wars, video games, and pop culture in general.

In this episode: Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Ochi of Bestoon’s appearnace in the Darth Vader comic series, Pixar’s Soul, and Wonder Woman 1984. Listen here.

Star Wars YouTube Round-Up

You can always count on Alex & Mollie Damon at Star Wars Explained to keep you up to date on all the latest news from that galaxy far, far away. Check out their recent video counting down 40 easter eggs, fun facts, and other references found in The High Republic: Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule!

Over at Kessel Run Transmissions, Noah Outlaw, Corey Van Dyke, and Claire Stribling discuss what they’ve heard about the upcoming Ahsoka series, as well as the status of the long-rumored Star Wars Rebels animated sequel series.

Star Wars author Amy Richau recently appeared on Around the Galaxy to talk about her love for that galaxy far, far away, as well as her new book, Star Wars: I Love You. I Know.: Lessons in Love and Friendship.

I also recently appeared on Across the Galaxy to discuss The Book of Boba Fett and other upcoming Star Wars stories!

John Hoey, James Baney, and Lacey Gilleran are joined by ABC correspondent and massive Star Wars fan Clayton Sandell to recap Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

On Star Wars Xtra: Weekly Edition, the new series by Star Wars author and documentarian David Whiteley, we get a sneak peek at his latest documentary: Building Boba Fett, the behind the scenes story of the craftsmen at Elstree Precision who built several key Star Wars and The Empire Strikes Back props and costume pieces.

In the first episode of Humanstein‘s “The Politics of Star Wars,” host Nathan takes a lens to the mythological structure of the Original Trilogy, exploring the reasons why it was adopted as well as the works of Joseph Campbell and Carl Jung.

Exclusive Star Wars Collectible Replica Box Sets from Zavvi

And finally, UK online retailer Zavvi is launching a range of exclusive and fully licensed Star Wars collectibles to celebrate the new season of The Mandalorian. They are available to order now!

For fans of The Mandalorian, Zavvi is releasing a limited edition The Mandalorian Premium Replica Box Set. Featuring accurate recreations of the Mythosaur necklace, Beskar credit pin, and The Client’s Cog Medal, all of the pieces can be displayed and worn and are completed with a certificate of authenticity.

The Princess Leia Premium Gold Cuff and Bracelet Replica Set includes her bronze-tone cuff bracelet and upper armband, ready for display or to be worn as a stylish piece of jewelry. The set is limited to only 1,500 hand-numbered pieces, displayed in a Star Wars-inspired collector’s box and completed with a certificate of authenticity.

