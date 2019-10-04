In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

Fox wasn’t happen when Disney bought Lucasfilm

Rey gets a heartwarming new statue from The Force Awakens

Check out the Rise of Skywalker movie theater concessions promotions

How much Star Wars merch is being held back to avoid spoilers?

What new secret does Vader Immortal: Episode II reveal?

Want to buy a roaster with a lid that has Han Solo in carbonite?

First up, J.J. Abrams confirmed a fan theory about Kylo Ren’s repaired helmet in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. As we’ve seen, the helmet is pieced back together by some kind of red bonding material after Kylo Ren smashed it in anger in The Last Jedi. Fans have said the helmet now represents his fractured place in this story, trying to stay in the dark while the light still pulls at him. Abrams said this decision was very much intentional, and it takes a cue from history (via Empire):

“Having [Kylo Ren] be masked, but also fractured, is a very intentional thing. Like that classic Japanese process of taking ceramics and repairing them, and how the breaks, in a way, define the beauty of the piece as much as the original itself. As fractured as Ren is, the mask becomes a visual representation of that. There’s something about this that tells his history. His mask doesn’t ultimately hide him and his behavior is revealed.”

Does that mean there’s still hope for the redemption of Ben Solo?

One character who doesn’t need much redemption, since she’s already the heroine who stole our hearts, is Rey. Ever since we saw her scavenging in her first moments of The Force Awakens, we’ve loved this woman. And now one of the most adorable moments featuring the character is becoming a statue.

As you can see above, Gentle Giant Ltd. has created a new statue of Rey as she looks to the skies, pondering the galaxy around her while she’s stuck waiting for her family to return for her on Jakku. The above photo is actually of the Premier Guild member exclusive version, which you have to sign up for in order to buy. But there’s a regular version without Rey wearing the helmet that still looks lovely, even if it’s not quite as cute.

Though 20th Century Fox now falls under the banner of The Walt Disney Company, the two were previously at odds with each other. Not only were they competing studios, each with Marvel properties of their own, not to mention sharing Star Wars history between them, but when Disney bought Lucasfilm awhile back, Fox was not happy about it.

In his new book, The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company, the House of Mouse executive remembered that Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of News Corps., which formerly owned 20th Century Fox, was not happy with the acquisition of Lucasfilm. Iger recalled:

“Rupert was crazed that we bought Lucas. They were the distributor of all of George’s movies, and he was very disappointed in his people. ‘Why didn’t you think of this?'”

Maybe now that Disney owns Fox, we can finally get the theatrical cuts of the original Star Wars trilogy on Blu-ray.

When you head to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker this winter, wouldn’t it be great if you could wear a Star Wars shirt, and a Star Wars hat with Star Wars socks while whipping around your Star Wars lightsaber and screaming the notes to the Star Wars theme? What if you could make it even more fun by wolfing down some popcorn and sucking down some soda out of Star Wars movie theater concessions containers?

Yakface has the first images of the popcorn tubs and soda cups that will be sold in conjunction with The Rise of Skywalker. They primarily seem to feature the image from the most recently released teaser poster featuring Rey and Kylo Ren engaged in a lightsaber fight as Emperor Palpatine’s giant head floats above them in a ghostly fashion. But there is one cool cup that has an image of Zorri Bliss on it, and that’s pretty cool

While most the excitement for Triple Force Friday is focused on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian, let’s not forget that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has some new merchandise out there too. And with the game itself arriving next month, the Star Wars databank has been updated with details about the game’s new characters, creatures, locations and much more. Find out the latest updates to the databank from the game over here.

Speaking of video games, the Star Wars VR series Vader Immortal recently dropped Episode II on everyone by surprise, and with it came the revelation of the identity of the Black Bishop. Since this is something you may not want to know until you get a chance to play the VR experience yourself, we’ll let the video from Star Wars Explained do the heavy lifting if you want to know more about this character.

First up in our announcements is for all Star Wars™ fans! From Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker come ARTFX renditions of D-O™ & BB-8™ and Rey™! Kylo Ren™ also joins our ARTFX+ series! Pre-orders will open 10/4, so keep your eyes peeled!#StarWars #ForceFriday #Kotobukiya pic.twitter.com/6z0azIgOGf — Kotobukiya Official (@Kotobukiya_EN) September 27, 2019

Since today is Triple Force Friday, here’s a glimpse at some higher-priced merchandise inspired by The Rise of Skywalker. These are three upcoming ARTFX statues from Kotobukiya featuring Rey, Kylo Ren and the droid pals BB-8 and D-O. Pre-orders for these statues are up now.

However, even though there’s plenty of Star Wars merchandise on the shelves for Triple Force Friday, it’s not nearly as much as will eventually be available once the movie gets released. In fact, CinemaBlend spoke with Hasbro’s Senior Director of Global Marketing, Mike Ballog, who said that Triple Force Friday will only have about a third of the total products they have planned, and that’s all to avoid spoilers. Ballog said: