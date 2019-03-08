In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

Mark Hamill talks about Carrie Fisher ‘s impact in Star Wars: Episode IX

talks about ‘s impact in The Phantom Menace is getting a 20th anniversary panel at Star Wars Celebration – plus several newly-announced guests

is getting a 20th anniversary panel at Star Wars Celebration – plus several newly-announced guests One fan spent more than a year building a LEGO version of The Last Jedi ‘s Crait battle

‘s Crait battle Tons of updates from Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Plot rumors about Episode IX

And more!

Let’s kick things off with a quick recap of all the new Star Wars Celebration news that’s arrive lately. My old lightsaber battle buddy and the face of Maul, Ray Park, will be appearing at the convention in Chicago, as will C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels. (Remember all of his mysterious tweets? Those were all just an elaborate way for him to announce that he would be attending.) Rebels stars Matt Lanter and Tiya Sircar will also be there, alongside Billy Dee Williams, Paul Bettany, Riz Ahmed, and many more.

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace premiered twenty years ago, and a special panel will be held at Star Wars Celebration this year to celebrate the anniversary. If Episode I isn’t your thing, stop by the three animation panels that will be held there instead – and we echo the sentiments of our old friend Germain Lussier about the way Lucasfilm cut off speculation early here:

I very much appreciate the "there won’t be a surprise announcement of a new series during [the Rebels] panel" aside in this article. It's refreshing to cut all speculation off at the head. https://t.co/h0wD5woba5 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) March 6, 2019

One final note about Celebration before we move on: Acme Archives is selling some incredible prints (like the one above from artist Malcolm Tween) that can only be picked up in person at the convention, but the pre-order period lasts until March 15. See the rest of the art and get more details here.

YouTuber David Hall spent more than 13 months building this LEGO version of the Battle of Crait using 100,000 bricks, and got noticed by the official Star Wars Twitter account.