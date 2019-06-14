In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

Here’s the key art for the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game, which is set between the events of Revenge of the Sith but before A New Hope. Check out the trailer (and tons of info about the gameplay) in this detailed breakdown at Engadget.

After premiering on the Oculus Quest last month, Episode One of Vader Immortal is coming to the Oculus Rift headsets in what’s being called the “highest-quality version of the experience, visually” that exists. That arrives on June 20, 2019.

Mark Hamill was at the official opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland not too long ago, and during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, he implied that riding the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction is better than actually being on the “real” Falcon during the filming of the movies:

“We were in a cutout cockpit of the Millennium Falcon with the stagehands rocking it and so forth. When you get on [Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run], you experience it in a way that you never did making the movie. We were just pretending. Here, they do everything for you.”

We’ve written a bit about how J.J. Abrams plans to include Carrie Fisher in The Rise of Skywalker, but StarWarsNewsNet has a much more detailed explanation based on some new intel. According to their sources, Abrams isn’t just using deleted scenes, but he’ll actually reuse shots from The Force Awakens (and maybe The Last Jedi?) and digitally tweak things like her hair color, costume, and more to make it fit with this new story, as you can see from the photo above from Reddit user SirRidley. It’s fascinating stuff, and definitely worth a quick read.

We’ve known for a while that composer John Williams, who has shaped the sound of Star Wars for generations, came back to create even more music for Galaxy’s Edge. But a new report in the L.A. Times digs into the reasons why Williams came back. This quote from composer William Ross (who has worked with Williams on the past two Star Wars film scores) sums it up best:

“I think John couldn’t resist the feeling of, well, [Galaxy’s Edge] needs its own special musical theme. It didn’t have anything to do with money or legacy or anything. It was about: Oh, there’s some unfinished business there.”

Concept artist Kieran Belshaw, who worked on multiple seasons of Game of Thrones (including the final season, as seen above), seemingly posted and then deleted a photo on Instagram indicating that they will be working for the Cassian Andor series coming to Disney+. Very cool.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Archive Edition is a 300 page book described as a “comprehensive historical manuscript and detailed visual archive of one of Hasbro’s most popular lines of 3.75-inch Star Wars action figures, The Vintage Collection (TVC).” The book is raising funds on Kickstarter, so head over there to get more information about how you’ll be able to peruse the collection’s action figures, creatures, vehicles, and playsets when they meet their goal.

This Twitter thread from comic writer Greg Pak (Planet Hulk) about his upcoming Star Wars #68 has the folks over at Inverse thinking that this issue could somehow explain how Emperor Palpatine survives at the end of Return of the Jedi. (Something about that last image maybe being Jakku, and Palpatine had an outpost there?) Personally, I think they’re grasping at straws with that conclusion, and I’m guessing there is zero chance that information actually appears in this comic. But I guess we’ll see!