Star Wars Bits: Gina Carano Talks ‘The Mandalorian,’ John Boyega Eats Spicy Wings, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Opens, Fans Give Back, and More!

In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will debut in 2021 at Walt Disney World

The Star Wars Holiday Gift Guide and other collecting updates

The Mandalorian’s Gina Carano talks about Cara Dune’s secret backstory

John Boyega summons the Force on Hot Ones

How you can help underprivileged and/or hospitalized children during peak Star Wars season

And more!

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Debuts in 2021

Thanks to the Disney Parks Blog, we’re getting our first look at the first thing you’ll see when you arrive at Walt Disney World for your Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser vacation. At the Starcruiser Terminator, pictured above, you’ll enter a launch pod and leave the real world behind as you jump to hyperspace and make your way to the Halcyon, a starcruiser known for traveling to exotic destinations.

Along the way, special passenger transports will take you to the planet Batuu, where your itinerary, includes “a spaceport of call” visit to Black Spire Outpost. Similar to the Hogwarts™ Express at Universal Studios Florida™, you will remain fully in-story as you travel from Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Read more about the immersive experience and see more concept art at the Disney Parks Blog.

In other Galaxy’s Edge news, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is now open at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida! One of the most ambitious attractions ever created for a Disney park, Rise of the Resistance puts guests inside a Star Wars movie as they evade the clutches of Kylo Ren and the First Order in an epic escape through a Star Destroyer. Check out the video below of our own Peter Sciretta’s thoughts on the ride:

The Star Wars Holiday Gift Guide + Collecting Updates

The official Star Wars site has handpicked some awesome gifts inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the prequel films, the classic trilogy, and beyond! Check out the Star Wars Holiday Gift Guide 2019 here.

Additionally, Sideshow Collectibles has some amazing new pieces for the Mandalorian in your tribe. First up, there’s the Heavy Infantry Mandalorian Sixth Scale Collectible Figure. Presented by Sideshow and Hot Toys, this insanely cool and highly-accurate figure is based on the bad-ass Mandalorian (voiced by writer-director Jon Favreau) who first appeared in “Chapter 3: The Sin” of the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian. This is the way.

And then there’s the latest addition in the Star Wars Collectibles Mythos series, the Boba Fett Sixth Scale Figure. Sideshow’s Mythos line of fine art collectibles allows the collectors to imagine what could have been but never was. This bad-ass bounty hunter packs an arsenal of high-tech weaponry, eight interchangeable hands, three unique trophy lightsaber hilts, and synthetic-hair Wookiee braids. Be right back – I’m going to go toss my wallet into the Great Pit of Carkoon.

If your desire for high-priced Mandalorian collectibles hasn’t been satiated yet, Entertainment Earth has a half-scale resin bust of the Mandalorian, in all of his mysterious glory. Coming in June 2020, the Star Wars Legends in 3D Mandalorian 1:2 Scale Bust measures 10-inches tall, features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and will be limited to 1,000 pieces. And just in case you missed it, Entertainment Earth is also accepting pre-orders for Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child 11-Inch Plush.

The Kessel Toy Run: A 2019 Holiday Charity Event

The Kessel Toy Run is an opportunity to share our love of Star Wars and do something really special for some little Padawan learners that could use our help. Unopened Star Wars toys will be given to hospitalized children (and their siblings!) in the age range of 1-12 years old. The toys are then delivered by costumed Star Wars characters (The Saber Guild Temple Prime). It’s a great cause that allows children in need to bond over Star Wars and take part in some much-needed escapism from the very real struggles they face.

For more information on this 501c3 charitable organization and how you can be a force for good, visit Making Star Wars. They have an Amazon Wish List to make the process quick and easy! Act quickly, as the toy run ends on December 18. Follow @TheKesselToyRun on Twitter to see all the toys the group has already collected!

Reel Outreach: Send Underprivileged Kids to See a Star War!

Jordan Maison is the editor-in-chief of Cinelinx and founder of the Reel Outreach charity, which offers underprivileged kids of all ages from local Boys & Girls Clubs, child care groups, and shelters to see the latest theatrical releases on opening weekends.

Jordan is currently raising money for a special screening of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for CASA of Dallas (which aids children placed in foster care from abusive/neglectful homes), Girls Inc. of Dallas, and the local Boys & Girls Club — and you can help!

Visit the Reel Outreach GoFundMe page for more information about this great charity!

Revisiting Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Cinelinx is celebrating the 15th anniversary of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords with a look at the game’s original story treatment, which had different plans for the character of Darth Revan. In part 2, Jordan sits down for an interview with The Sith Lords lead game designer Chris Avellone about the game’s enduring legacy.

The Force is Strong with Skytalkers

Skytalkers is an awesome Star Wars podcast hosted by two diehard fangirls, Charlotte Errity and Caitlin Plesher. Every other Saturday, they talk about pressing and existing topics in the Star Wars universe in a comprehensive, three-part format. Check out their most recent episodes to hear Charlotte and Caitlin discuss the Star Wars Resistance episode, “The Voxx Vortex 5000”, and The Mandalorian’s “Chapter 4: Sanctuary.” Tonight, the duo will post a new episode with their final predictions for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker!

Gina Carano on Cara Dune’s Secret Backstory

Speaking of The Mandalorian, actress and former mixed martial artist Gina Carano sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about the secret backstory of her character, Cara Dune.

“The eye tattoo has a much deeper meaning once we get into it,” Carano tells The Hollywood Reporter. “Obviously, it’s a Rebel tattoo, but there’s much more to that story. So, I’m excited for that.”

You can read the full interview here.

John Boyega Summons the Force While Eating Spicy Wings

On the press tour for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, star John Boyega stops by Hot Ones – the show with hot questions and even hotter wings – to put his “Nigerian spice tolerance” to the test against the wings of death. The producer and actor recounts an epic meal with Harrison Ford and shows off his drawing skills in this very special, and extremely entertaining, Season 10 finale.

“This is The Star Wars Showwwwww!”

This week on The Star Wars Show, the cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker tells hosts Andi Gutierrez and Anthony Carboni what they’ll miss the most. Plus, Anthony sits down with Greg Grunberg, who plays X-Wing pilot Snap Wexley in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, to talk about the saga and his friendship with director J.J. Abrams.

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 5: The Gunslinger”

And finally, if you’ve watched the most recent episode of The Mandalorian, you know that it follows the Mando as he helps a rookie bounty hunter who is in over his head. What you may have missed, however, was some curious concept art during the show’s closing credits in which it appears the rookie bounty hunter, Toro Calican (played by Jake Cannavale on the show), was originally styled after… Orlando Bloom!?

“How you doin’, ya old pirate?”