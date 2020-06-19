In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

Last week, StarWars.com announced From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back, a new anthology celebrating 40 years of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The book will feature 40 stories by 40 authors reimagining the classic sequel through the eyes of background characters in the saga.

StarWars.com has just revealed the confirmed author lineup, which features some familiar names along with a few surprises! Here’s a preview of the all-star roster, along with first descriptions of some of the tales inside:

Austin Walker explores the unlikely partnership of bounty hunters Dengar and IG-88 as they pursue Han Solo.

Austin Walker explores the unlikely partnership of bounty hunters Dengar and IG-88 as they pursue Han Solo.

Hank Green chronicles the life of a naturalist caring for tauntauns on the frozen world of Hoth.

Tracy Deonn delves into the dark heart of the Dagobah cave, where Luke confronts a terrifying vision.

Martha Wells reveals the world of the Ugnaught clans who dwell in the depths of Cloud City.

Mark Oshiro recounts the wampa's tragic tale of loss and survival.

Seth Dickinson interrogates the cost of serving a ruthless empire aboard the bridge of a doomed Imperial starship.

From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back arrives November 10 and is available for pre-order now. Check out the full lineup of authors at StarWars.com.

Star Wars: The High Republic Teases New Lightsabers

Arriving on October 20, 2020, Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection will be a detailed visual guide showcasing every lightsaber from the Star Wars canon. According to a leaked product description, via Reddit, Daniel Wallace’s comprehensive guide from Insight Editions will feature a new lightsaber from The High Republica era — 200 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection is a comprehensive visual guide exploring the iconic and legendary lightsabers found within the Star Wars galaxy, featuring fan-favorite hilts from the Skywalker saga Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, comics, novels, and video games.

Own the definitive lightsaber guide. This book features the hilts of characters such as Darth Vader, Darth Maul, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Mace Windu, Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Kylo Ren, Rey, Ahsoka Tano, and more. Learn about the creation and history of lightsabers from all of Star Wars, including Darth Maul’s double-bladed saber and the Darksaber.

Featuring photo-realistic renders of lightsabers from Star Wars animation and comics, including Ezra Bridger's blaster-saber hybrid, the Grand Inquisitor's spinning blades, and a new lightsaber from The High Republic, this book is a must-have for Star Wars fans.

You can pre-order Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection at Amazon.

Into a Larger World: Star Wars Art & Zines

“Into a Larger World” is a Star Wars fanzine made by Kara DJ (@sacredsomethingbykara), a collage artist from New Jersey. Each issue combines different mediums in a classic fanzine style, examining and celebrating a different part of the Star Wars universe and fandom.

Fanzines have been an integral and often female-driven part of the fan community for over 40 years, and Kara is dedicated to continuing the tradition, often including art and writings from other members of the fandom as well as her own colorful layouts. For more info, visit Kara’s Instagram or subscribe to her zine here.

Blast Points Podcast Interviews Phil Szostak

Blast Points hosts Jason Gibner and Gabe Bott recently had the opportunity to chat with Phil Szostak, Creative Art Manager at Lucasfilm and author of The Art of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Check out Episode 221 to hear Phil talk about his love for the saga, the power of Star Wars art, what it’s like to speak to Rick McCallum, mystery dolphin movies, Star Trek V’s good parts, and pineapple on pizza.

Also, be sure to check out the Blast Points Patreon for exclusive content, including episodes dedicated to Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian. And speaking of Phil Szostak, did you see his recent social media post about hairless Ewoks!? Truly terrifying stuff.

“Ewok sans fur. Scary stuff. Fabricating Warwick’s costume in the Creature shop. From BTS extras on #TheRiseOfSkywalker Blu-ray.” – concept artist Jake Lunt Davies #StarWars https://t.co/RHQKVQbbw4 pic.twitter.com/35UpaDgy6k — Phil Szostak (@PhilSzostak) June 11, 2020

Star Wars: Squadrons – Official Reveal Trailer

Take full control of starfighters such as the X-wing and TIE fighter, and feel the adrenaline of strategic first-person 5v5 multiplayer dogfights alongside your squadron in the upcoming video game Star Wars: Squadrons. Check out the official synopsis and trailer reveal below!

In a fateful campaign set near the conclusion of the Galactic Civil War, learn what it means to be a pilot in a thrilling Star Wars single-player story. The New Republic fights for freedom. The Empire demands order. We need you to join the galaxy’s finest. Star Wars: Squadrons is available October 2, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Origin PC, Steam, Epic Games Store, and Virtual Reality (VR) on PlayStation 4 and PC with cross-play support.

Tune in to EA Play on June 18, 4 PM PT to watch the gameplay world premiere of Star Wars: Squadrons.

Simon Pegg Wants to Play Dengar (Again)

Recently, Collider’s Steve Weintraub interviewed Simon Pegg for Collider’s video series, Collider Connected. During the interview, Pegg mentioned that he would love to make an appearance on Star Wars: The Mandalorian as the Correllian bounty hunter Dengar – the character he voiced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Battlefront:

“I’ve mentioned it a few times, but surely, if Taika (Waititi) and Favreau decide to bring Dengar into The Mandalorian, then I have some form in the past having played him in Star Wars: Battlefront and The Clone Wars… so just saying! And I heard they just employed Katee Sackhoff to play a character that wasn’t in the movies, but she played it before in a different Star Wars thing… so just saying!”

You can watch Pegg’s entire interview below (or skip to 8:23 for his comments about The Mandalorian). If Simon Pegg were to be cast in The Mandalorian, it wouldn’t be his first time playing a live-action character in the Star Wars universe. He also portrayed junk trader Unkar Plutt in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Step Inside Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge

Have you checked out Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge yet? The new Star Wars Kids action-adventure show tests competitors in the core Jedi principles of strength, knowledge, and bravery through physical and mental challenges on an exotic forest planet, inside a starship, and an ancient Jedi Temple.

Jedi Master Kelleran Beq (Ahmed Best, known for portraying Jar Jar Binks in the Prequel Trilogy), wise-cracking protocol droid AD-3 (Mary Holland), and astromech LX-R5 guide Padawans in their quest to become Jedi Knights in this Legends of the Hidden Temple-esque game show. Interested in learning more about the first Star Wars-themed game show? StarWars.com Associate Editor Kristin Baver was recently on the set for an inside look. You can check out the first two episodes of the Star Wars Kids series on YouTube, or watch the first episode right now below!

New Episodes of Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures

As you’re probably aware, this year marks the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back, and in honor of one of the best sequels of all-time, Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures has released a four-part animated take on the classic film. The shorts include Battle of Hoth, Journey to Dagobah, Rendezvous at Bespin, and Clash on Cloud City.

If you’re unfamiliar with the series, which is also part of the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel, it reimagines the saga’s greatest moments and characters with a slick, modern style that feels part-manga, part-Little Golden Book. Check out Clash on Cloud City below!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Fan Edit Adds Force Ghosts

In The Rise of Skywalker, Rey receives encouragement and aid from the Jedi that came before her during her epic battle with Emperor Palpatine. In a new, totally awesome fan edit, YouTube user jon h bolsters Rey’s “I am all the Jedi” declaration by backing her up with the Force Ghosts of Anakin Skywalker, Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Yoda, who help the young Jedi Knight defeat the Dark Lord of Sith.

“Generations” by Roberto Venegas

Artist Roberto Venegas (@Roberto_Draws) has a beautiful, gallery-quality giclée art print called “Generations” that features Force-sensitive characters from across all eras of the Star Wars saga. It’s also a page from his fan comic, Dyad, which you can check out here.