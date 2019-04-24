In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

Is Constable Zuvio coming back in The Rise of Skywalker?

Mark Hamill explains his pitch for a key reunion scene between Luke, Han, and Leia in The Force Awakens

Did Luke Skywalker die a virgin?

Ian McDiarmid talks about Palpatine's laugh in The Rise of Skywalker trailer

Admiral Ackbar voice actor Tom Kane is still pissed off about The Last Jedi

And more!

Mark Hamill has been vocal about wishing Star Wars: The Force Awakens included a scene in which the three major original trilogy actors were able to reunite one last time. Turns out he went as far as to pitch writer/director J.J. Abrams a scene that would have accomplished that…even though Abrams obviously didn’t use it. According to THR (via CinemaBlend):

“I pitched [J.J.] Abrams on the idea of, ‘You can still have me come in at the very end, but how about this? How about Leia’s trying to contact me telepathically, she gets frustrated because there’s no answers, so she rushes to the new Death Star. And she almost gets there but she gets stopped by two Stormtroopers and, just before she’s abducted, one Stormtrooper turns to the other one, blows him away, pulls off his helmet and says “Hi, sis, I’m here to rescue you.”‘ I said, ‘It’ll blow the roof off the joint!’ I’m still in it at the very end. And I think it’s more effective to have people who have more of a history with Han Solo witness his dead, and be unable to stop it – his wife, the mother of his child, his best friend – instead of two characters who have known him what, 20 minutes?”

Okay, everybody I have met at @SW_Celebration has been asking me if I will be doing a book on @starwars Episodes I-III. Well, I can reveal the answer is: "Yes!" – Coming Fall 2020 from @TASCHEN pic.twitter.com/iWsYcBCR7r — Paul Duncan (@kershed) April 15, 2019

The Taschen Star Wars books are held in the highest possible regard by collectors and fans alike, so prepare to learn even more behind-the-scenes stories about the making of the prequel trilogy in Fall 2020. Does this mean a book about the sequel trilogy won’t be far behind?

I wasn’t at Star Wars Celebration this year, but after watching this official recap/highlight reel, I almost feel like I was. And by the way, next year’s Celebration will be held in Anaheim, California.

And Justice 4 ZUVIO

pic.twitter.com/lRwSEhKdd2 — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) April 16, 2019

Entertainment Tonight‘s Ash Crossan asks J.J. Abrams the only question that matters in the long run: will Constable Zuvio, a background character who only appeared in a few frames of The Force Awakens, return in The Rise of Skywalker? One can only hope.

Nerdist points us to this fan cut of The Rise of Skywalker that replaces the music with the “What’s Up Danger,” the song that underscores one of the most triumphant moments of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Speaking of the trailer: according to CinemaBlend, actor Ian McDiarmid, who plays Emperor Palpatine in the Star Wars saga, has news about the laugh that appears at the end of the trailer.

“That particular laugh was not specially recorded. They found it somewhere, probably from one of the old movies or in a digital vault, or maybe George’s iPhone, I don’t know.”

Maybe they were trying to reduce the chances of a leak by not asking him to come in and record a new voice track? After all, if you’ve got that laugh in the archives, might as well use it.

Are you a theme park fan with an hour to kill? Check out this full Celebration panel video that’s all about Galaxy’s Edge.

If you don’t have time for the full panel, here’s a fun bit from it: Lucasfilm Story Group member Matt Martin explains how Rex, the character who started out on the Star Tours attraction, will soon serve as the DJ at Oga’s Cantina in Galaxy’s Edge.

“The short story is, Rex kinda flunked his way out of Star Tours. Eventually, through some, misadventures found his way to the Rebellion. In the final battle of the Galactic Civil War, the battle of Jakku, had a very epic Tie Fighter chase, he ends up crash landing on Batuu. There he is rescued by the local droidsmith Mubo, where’s he repaired and made into a DJ for Oga’s Cantina.”

Make up your own backstory. It's undetermined, but in the one I made for him myself, the answer is: no. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 17, 2019

While Hamill admits that the answer to this Very Important Question is technically “undetermined,” he says in his own mind, Luke Skywalker has, indeed, gotten busy. But with whom?! My guess? Sy Snootles, baby.

Gentle Giant is now accepting pre-orders for three new pieces: a Luke Skywalker Crait mini-bust from The Last Jedi, and Rey and BB-8 statues from The Force Awakens. The Rey statue costs $199.99, BB-8 will set you back $149.99, and the Luke model is a bit cheaper at $99.99.

Admiral Ackbar voice actor DESTROYS The Last Jedi and Admiral Purple Hair at SWCC. Tom Kane gave no f#cks live on stage. pic.twitter.com/TzXm49qDmc — Dataracer (@Dataracer117) April 15, 2019

Here’s one for all of the Last Jedi haters out there: you apparently have an ally in Tom Kane, the guy who provided the voice for Admiral Ackbar in the film, because he’s holding a grudge against Laura Dern’s Vice Admiral Holdo. My heart goes out to the interviewer, who was put in a tough position here in front of a live crowd and managed to quickly steer the conversation on to something the entire audience could celebrate.