Have you ever wanted to send endless Ewoks into battle to die over and over again? Star Wars Battlefront 2 has you covered. The game is set to unveil a new Ewok mode that allows players to play as an Ewok defending its village or a raiding Stormtrooper trying to survive an ambush. If this game is even remotely realistic, a whole bunch of digital Ewok deaths are going to be happening very soon. Read more about the new Star Wars Battlefront 2 Ewok mode below.



Polygon reports that a new game mode called “Ewok Hunt” is going to be available on April 18, 2018. Here’s the breakdown from Electronic Arts:

The ambush begins as Ewoks attack unsuspecting stormtroopers, using spears, Wisties, and other skills to take down their opponents. Each stormtrooper defeated spawns as another Ewok, multiplying until the Empire’s forces have been completely eliminated, and the Ewok celebration can begin. However, the stormtroopers’ superior training and firepower are more than a match for the Ewoks. Armed with a cadre of weapons as well as flashlights to pierce the darkness, players must hold back the Ewok’s ambush if they have a hope of surviving until an extraction team can arrive.

If you read that and were immediately like, “WTF is a Wistie?”, then you and I are in the exact same boat. Let’s let Wookieepedia answer that question, shall we?

Wisties, also called firefolk, flutterglows or firesprites, were a sentientspecies native to the forest moon of Endor. They were very small, winged humanoids that had the appearance of a moving flame. However, fire did not have anything to do with their luminosity, and they could be safely touched by other creatures most of the time. Although the Wisties seemed extremely simple, even non-sentient, they had a language of their own and even a form of government, with a Queen as Head of State. It was thought that the firefolk fed off happy emotions and expressions of mirth.

Apparently Wisties first showed up in the Caravan of Courage: Ewok Adventures made-for-TV movie from 1984. It’s unclear exactly how they’ll be weaponized against an army of enemies in the context of the game. Maybe they’ll serve as a sentient flashbang grenade to momentarily blind the Stormtroopers?

Every time I watch Return of the Jedi, I think, “OK, maybe this will be the viewing in which I’m not totally annoyed by the Ewoks.” But without fail, I’m always annoyed with how easily those yammering little creatures are able to use rocks, sticks, and homemade weapons to dispatch trained soldiers with FRICKIN LASER GUNS who are wearing full body armor.

Now anyone else who’s spent years being bothered by that can dive into Battlefront 2, fight as a Stormtrooper, and get a glimpse at how that fight might have gone if the movie’s Stormtroopers could actually fight worth a damn. But I have to admit: it’d be kind of hilarious if the game instituted some shadiness that allowed the Ewoks to win every time, regardless of how outnumbered or outmatched they appeared to be.