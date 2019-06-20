Star Wars fans curious about Supreme Leader Snoke didn’t get to find out much about him before he was suddenly struck down in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But a new Star Wars comic will reveal a small glimpse of the villain’s backstory. Age of Resistance, Marvel’s latest collection of anthology tales on the heels of Age of Republic and Age of Rebellion, spotlights the characters of the final three films of the Skywalker Saga. In addition to Snoke, Kylo Ren, Rey, and Rose Tico will all get their own issues in the four installments coming in September.

StarWars.com debuted the four stunning covers of Marvel’s Age of Resistance miniseries, the third and final project of the comics chronicling the three time periods of the Skywalker Saga, from the days of the Republic to the Galactic Civil War. The Resistance and the First Order both get the spotlight in Age of Resistance, starting with Age of Resistance – Rose Tico #1, followed by Age of Resistance – Supreme Leader Snoke #1, Age of Resistance – Rey #1, and Age of Resistance – Kylo Ren #1. All four covers were illustrated by the talented Phil Noto, who will soon take over interiors on the main Star Wars series, with each story written by Tom Taylor, and featuring art from Ramon Rosanas and Leonard Kirk. Check out Noto’s gorgeous covers below.

Star Wars Age of Resistance Comics

The four installments will reveal “new revelations on everything from Kylo Ren’s first days as a dark side apprentice to Rey’s time with Leia,” according to StarWars.com, which also provided snyopses for each issue. The synopsis for Snoke’s issue, titled “The Devil’s Apprentice!” is what hints at revelations of the Supreme Leader’s backstory, though it may not be quite the origin story that fans wish for:

Supreme Leader Snoke’s brutal training of Kylo Ren begins. Will the sadistic Snoke break his tormented protégé? Or has he underestimated the son of Han and Leia?

The early days of Snoke’s corruption of Ben will be a story that we’ve haven’t seen fully explored onscreen, and will likely come with some revelations about the mysterious villain. But hopefully these morsels will be enough for fans to stop asking for Lucasfilm for a do-over.

Read the rest of the synopses for the comics here.

Age of Resistance begins with this July with a Finn one-shot before kicking off with Rose Tico #1 on September 4, 2019.