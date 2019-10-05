While Star Trek Discovery is jumping ahead 930 years to the future, Star Trek: Picard will be reaching back into the past by bringing back one of the most respected captains that Starfleet has ever seen.

Sir Patrick Stewart is back as Captain Jean-Luc Picard, but we find him living a life of retirement on a wine vineyard in the middle of nowhere. But that all changes when a young woman stumbles onto his property and begs him for help. Picard finds himself confronting a Federation that doesn’t seem to be willing to fight for those who are in dire need of help, so he takes matters into his own hands. That means asking some old friends for help and advice. Watch the Star Trek: Picard trailer below.

Star Trek: Picard Trailer

As you can see, the trailer features new key characters played by Isa Briones (Dahj), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Evan Evagora (Elnor). But since we’re dealing with Jean-Luc Picard, he’s going to run into some old friends, such as Star Trek: Voyager’s Jeri Ryan and Next Generation’s Brent Spiner, who are reprising their respective roles as Seven of Nine and Data.

But for me, the best reunion that this series teases is Picard meeting back up with Commander William T. Riker (Jonathan Frakes, who is also directing several episodes of the show’s first season). We didn’t know Riker would be making a return on this show, but we’re so glad he’s back, at least for this guest appearance. Frakes previously said:

“I think the fans are going to be thrilled and excited and surprised. I have had the privilege of reading the first couple of episodes and I have spent some time with Patrick, who is so engaged. It’s wonderful. It’s smart. I’m excited about it. He is obviously more excited. His announcing of it at Las Vegas—which I believe was his idea—was very smart. You know he is 78, and he is going to be carrying the show on his shoulders, his considerable shoulders.”

Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman and Heather Kadin are executive producing the series.

Star Trek: Picard will arrive on CBS All Access starting on January 23, 2020. Following the premiere, new episodes of Star Trek: Picard‘s 10-episode first season will be available weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the U.S., and weekly on Fridays for international viewers watching on Amazon Prime.