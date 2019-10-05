At the end of the second season of Star Trek Discovery, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), the starship Discovery, and her crew were launched 930 years into the future. And if this teaser trailer for the upcoming third season is any indication, things are looking pretty bleak for the Federation.

Watch the Star Trek Discovery season 3 trailer below.

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Trailer

It’s only a minute of footage from the upcoming season debuting on CBS All Access next year, but it’s a thrilling glimpse at an unknown future. The Federation flag only has six stars on it for crying out loud. Plus, there’s a group of evil Andorians, as well as flashes of Cardassians, the Lurian and the Trill, not to mention whatever the hell is going on with all those multiple Michaels at the beginning of the trailer. Time jumping makes everything go crazy!

Here’s the official synopsis for the new season of Star Trek Discovery:

After making the jump in the second season finale, season three of Star Trek: Discovery finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew dropping out of the wormhole and into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must together fight to regain a hopeful future.

The third season of Star Trek Discovery arrives on CBS All Access sometime in 2020.

Star Trek: Short Treks

While fans wait for the new season of Star Trek Discovery, they’ll be treated to a new line-up of Star Trek: Short Treks, the 10-15 minute stand-alone short stories that allow fans to dive deeper into the Star Trek universe. The first new short, titled “Q&A,” was was written by Michael Chabon, directed by Mark Pellington, and released on CBS All Access today. The short follows Ensign Spock’s (Ethan Peck) first day aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise, which doesn’t go as planned when he and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) are unexpectedly stuck together in a turbo lift.

Following today, the five remaining new Star Trek: Short Treks will drop on CBS All Access the second Thursday of each month, and there will be two dropped online in December. Here’s the schedule and titles for all the upcoming Star Trek: Short Treks: