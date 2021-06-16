The trailer for Star Trek: Picard season 2 is here, and it brings back yet another familiar character: Q, as played by John de Lancie. The extra-dimensional being pops up at the beginning of this trailer to torment Patrick Stewart‘s Picard, who asks, “What the hell is happening?” Good question, Picard. Good question. Watch the Picard: Season 2 trailer below.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer

According to this Star Trek: Picard season 2 trailer, time has been broken. I hate it when that happens. Thankfully, Picard and the gang will try to set things right. “We can save the future,” he says here. “And I will get us home, together.”

Full details regarding season 2 aren’t quite available yet, but we know that John de Lancie is back as Q. The character was a villain and sometimes ally on Star Trek: The Next Generation, making his debut in the first episode of that series. Q is an immortal, god-like being obsessed with testing humanity to prove their worth, generally imperiling, annoying, and sometimes helping Captain Picard and the Enterprise crew.

In addition to Patrick Stewart and John de Lancie, Star Trek: Picard season 2 is bringing back Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati, Isa Briones as Soji Asha, Evan Evagora as Elnor, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal “Chris” Rios, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Orla Brady as Laris, and Brent Spiner as Altan Inigo Soong. Whoopi Goldberg‘s Guinan is expected to appear as well.

Startling Events

So what’s going to happen in Picard season 2? “There are startling events predicted in season two,” Patrick Stewart previously said, via Gold Derby. “I am so excited about them because it is taking season one on from where we were. We are not going to be covering the same ground. It is going to be extraordinary. I am very excited about it.”

He added:

“Of course, I can’t go into detail at all. I have a long conference planned for tomorrow where I hope for certain aspects of how season two will develop, and I’m looking forward to it very much. There is a strong element of a better future in all of the Star Trek versions… but it’s undergoing a bit of a transformation at the moment as we are working on season two of Picard. The world around us is not as calm, patient, democratic as it has been. There…is a sense that things have gone wrong and they need to be put back on track again. I hope that will have a beneficial impact on our audience when they watch it. We don’t lecture to people. We tell stories. That’s our job. But I hope nevertheless that there is a sense coming through – and I am sure it will – if we have issues, and there are problems, and there is unfairness in the world. And we have got to resolve this if we can.”

Star Trek: Picard season 2 arrives sometime in 2022, exclusively on Paramount+.