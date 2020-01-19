We’re just one week away from the release of Star Trek: Picard, the highly-anticipated CBS All Access streaming series that features the return of Sir Patrick Stewart as beloved Trek character Captain Jean-Luc Picard. And because CBS clearly knows what audiences want, a new clip has made its way online that includes Picard and his dog aimlessly wandering through the former Starfleet officer’s gorgeous vineyard.

Star Trek Picard Clip

A sun-drenched villa, beautiful fields of grapes, Patrick Stewart speaking French, and a good pup: what else could audiences ever want from a Star Trek TV show? Well, as nice as it might be if the show solely concentrated on these elements, ol’ Jean-Luc has a whole lot more in store for him, since his tranquil retirement is interrupted by a young woman who desperately needs his help. But when Starfleet doesn’t seem interested in helping the girl, Picard takes matters into his own hands and starts off on a space adventure that will find him reuniting with several fan-favorite characters from previous iterations of Star Trek, including Brent Spiner as Commander Data, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Jonathan Frakes as Commander William Riker, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, and Jonathan del Arco as Hugh the Borg.

The cast also includes Isa Briones (Dahj), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek), and Evan Evagora (Elnor). And don’t forget about Picard’s canine pal Number One (whose real name is DeNiro); unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like the pup will be heading into space to tag along for the grander adventure.

“As the subject matter of this new proposed series became clearer and clearer to me, and when I began to meet our incredibly distinguished writing team…I knew that something very unusual was going to happen and I wanted to be a part of it,” Stewart said during last year’s San Diego Comic-Con. “To imagine that something like this might go ahead and I wouldn’t be there would be too defeatist. So here I am, and very, very happy to be here.”

Star Trek: Picard will arrive on CBS All Access starting on January 23, 2020. Following the premiere, new episodes of Star Trek: Picard‘s 10-episode first season will be available weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the U.S., and weekly on Fridays for international viewers watching on Amazon Prime.