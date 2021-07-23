After its delightful debut season, the animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks is finally almost back. Today during a Comic-Con@Home panel, Paramount+ beamed down a full trailer for season 2, which showcases the crew of the lowly Starfleet ship the U.S.S. Cerritos as they participate in unimportant missions across the universe, but somehow still manage to get into tons of trouble. Check it out below.

Star Trek Lower Decks Season 2 Trailer

According to the official description, “season two of Star Trek: Lower Decks is bigger, funnier and Star Trekkier than ever before. Fans can expect strange new (and familiar) aliens to challenge the crews of the U.S.S. Cerritos and the U.S.S. Titan. For Mariner, Tendi, Rutherford and Boimler, the animated adventure is just beginning.”

The second season picks up in the wake of Brad Boimler’s decision to take a job on the U.S.S. Titan under the command of one of his heroes, William Riker. (Riker, of course, was a major player on Star Trek: The Next Generation.) At the end of season 1, Ensign Beckett Mariner reached a begrudging mutual respect with her mother, Carol Freeman, who is the captain of the Cerritos, and their mother-daughter dynamic is now public knowledge after Boimler accidentally revealed that secret to the entire ship. Meanwhile, the cybernetically augmented Ensign Sam Rutherford lost his long-term memory after a heroic act of sacrifice, which means that his friendship/flirtation with Ensign D’Vana Tendi has been erased.

This trailer pays some lip service to the fact that Boimler is no longer a member of the Cerritos crew, but there are still plenty of moments where he’s mixing it up with his old pals, so I’m curious if he takes a job back on the Cerritos at some point in the season or if the Titan and the Cerritos are possibly paired to work on a mission or two together across the galaxy. But as usual, Mariner and her pals can’t keep their heads down and seem to stumble into one troublesome situation after another, whether it’s Boimler being taken over by the Borg, the gang getting into a phaser firefight in a museum, Tendi being mutated into some kind of giant scorpion creature, or half of the team being captured by the Ferengi, leaving only Boimler and Rutherford to save them.

Creator Mike McMahan serves as the showrunner for Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2, which arrives on Paramount+ on August 12, 2021.