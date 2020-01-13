CBS All Access presented the second half of their Television Critics Association day, where head of Original Content Julie McNamara took some questions in an executive session and revealed possibilities for new Star Trek spinoffs.

Star Trek: Discovery takes place 10 years prior to the original series and follows Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin Green) as she encounters Klingons and alternate universe versions of her former crew. By season two, classic characters like Pike (Anson Mount) and Spock (Ethan Peck) appeared.

Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery will take place in the far future of the Federation universe. That means leaving Spock and Pike behind. Asked if they would consider a spin-off featuring Discovery’s incarnation of those classic Trek characters, McNamara said yes.

“We’ve definitely heard fans that people are excited about the notion of that,” McNamara said. “We have heard them loud and clear. We also thought there was incredible chemistry around that bridge crew so among many things that we talk about, that idea is certainly one of them.”

Throughout season two of Star Trek: Discovery, the Pike and Spock relationship led fans online to suggest they should get their own series. The original series revealed Pike’s tragic fate, and even though the Kelvin timeline let Bruce Greenwood’s Pike survive 2009’s Star Trek, he didn’t last long in Star Trek Into Darkness. Poor Pike deserves a show at this point.

Michelle Yeoh’s character Georgiou is getting her own spinoff series as well after Picard premieres and Discovery returns. Producers Alex Kurtzman and Akiva Goldsman have two more live-action series in development, so one of them could be Pike and Spock.

Star Trek: Picard premieres January 23. CBS All Access already greenlit a second season of Picard in December. That’s a no-brainer – McNamara cited TV Guide and IMDB calling Picard the most anticipated show of 2020.

CBS All Access has not announced the premiere date for season three of Discovery, nor a firm start date for Yeoh’s Section 31 series.