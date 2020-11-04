‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 4 Begins Production

Following its renewal last month, Star Trek: Discovery is going straight into warp speed for production of its upcoming fourth season. Production on Star Trek: Discovery season 4 has officially begun, announced co-showrunner Michelle Paradise, who executive produces the hit sci-fi series with Alex Kurtzman.

Star Trek: Discovery has only just begun airing its third season, with episode 3.04 “Forget Me Not” scheduled to premiere tomorrow on CBS All Access, but the latest Trek installment will continue its further adventures into the final frontier with season 4. After the series managed to secure an early renewal last month, Paradise took to Twitter to announce that production has begun on Star Trek: Discovery season 4.

Star Trek: Discovery originally took place a decade before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series, following the voyages of the USS Discovery as they “encounter new worlds and civilizations, delving into familiar themes and expanding upon an incident that has been talked about within the franchise’s universe, but never fully explored.” That changed with the current season, which saw the crew flung into the far future.

Kurtzman and Paradise serve as co-showrunners and executive produce Star Trek: Discovery with Heather Kadin, Jenny Lumet, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. The first two seasons of Star Trek: Discovery are now available to stream on CBS All Access, along with new episodes of season 3. The ongoing season 3 also introduces the first first-ever non-binary and transgender characters in the franchise’s history, played by newcomer Blu del Barrio and The OA star Ian Alexander.