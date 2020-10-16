CBS All Access, which should probably change its name to the Star Trek Channel at this point, just went ahead and ordered Star Trek: Discovery season 4. Well, the decision probably wasn’t just made, because it turns out production is set to start next month. In all likelihood, CBS All Access made the decision months ago, but waited to announce now because Star Trek: Discovery season 3 just premiered.

Star Trek Discovery Season 4

Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman created the series, although Fuller departed due to creative differences (something that seems to happen a lot in his career). The third season of the series just premiered on CBS All Access on October 15. In season 2, “After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.” That second season ended with the Discovery crew traveling to the future, which opens up all sorts of possibilities for this latest season, and any season that comes after it.

Sonequa Martin-Green stars as Michael Burnham, a female science specialist on the Discovery, leading a cast that includes Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, and Wilson Cruz. CBS All Access is all-in on Star Trek, producing Discovery along with titles like Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Short Treks as well as upcoming titles like Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and a still-untitled series focused on Starfleet’s Section 31 division, with Michelle Yeoh reprising her role from Discovery. CBS All Access has plenty of non-Trek titles, too – but the Trek stuff is the only thing that seems to generate buzz. So it goes.