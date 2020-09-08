Happy Star Trek Day, everyone. Today is the anniversary of the first airing of the original Star Trek TV series back in 1966, and to celebrate, the StarTrek.com has launched a virtual convention full of panel discussions and retrospective looks back at the franchise over the years.

During the Star Trek: Discovery panel earlier today, CBS All Access debuted a brand new trailer for the upcoming third season of the show, which shows what happens to the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery after they were flung forward nearly a thousand years in time at the end of the second season. Check out the new trailer below.

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Trailer

If you missed today’s Discovery panel, don’t worry – it’ll be available on demand at StarTrek.com/Day after the conclusion of today’s panels. The 13-episode third season begins next month, and as you can see, the new adventure serves as sort of a soft reboot of the show after building up the dynamics between its crew members over the first two seasons. The crew is now in the year 3188, and something called “The Burn” has ripped the Federation apart. Will they be able to shake off the time travel wooziness and restore some hope in the face of this strange new world?

Sonequa Martin-Green returns as Commander Michael Burnham, Doug Jones is back as Commander Saru, Anthony Rapp reprises his role as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman once again plays Ensign Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz suits up again as Dr. Hugh Culber, and Michelle Yeoh returns as Philippa Georgiou. Season three also includes the franchise’s first transgender and non-binary characters, with Blu del Barrio playing a character named Adira and Ian Alexander playing a Trill named Gray. You can get more details about them here. And don’t forget about David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker, a classic rogue character who becomes close with Burnham.

Here’s the new season’s official synopsis:

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery landing in an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Here’s the new poster:

Star Trek: Discovery season 3 premieres on CBS All Access on October 15, 2020.