There’s already a new Star Trek animated series in the works for CBS All Access that will let Rick and Morty writer Mike McMahan play with the support crew on the lower decks of one of the least important ships in Starfleet. But CBS Television Studios is really keen on wringing out the Star Trek brand for all it’s worth, so there’s a different kind of Star Trek animated series in the works elsewhere.

CBS is teaming up with Nickelodeon to develop a new Star Trek animated series that will be geared towards kids. It would be the first new Star Trek project to debut outside of CBS All Access, which is the home for all the new properties taking place in the final frontier.

Variety has news on the Star Trek animated series for kids. The project is in the hands of writers Kevin & Dan Hageman, who have been responsible for the shows Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu and Trollhunters. They’ve also had a hand in crafting the stories for Hotel Transylvania, The LEGO Movie and The LEGO Ninjago Movie.

Details on the Star Trek animated series for kids are being kept under wraps, so it’s hard to tell what kind of series this will be. One would imagine that it won’t be a comedic take on Starfleet like the aforementioned Star Trek: Lower Deck animated series. But since it’s geared towards kids, we’ll likely be looking at something that blends sci-fi action with some laughs here and there, not unlike the various versions of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness.

This won’t be the first time Nickelodeon has ventured into Star Trek-style territory before. Let’s not forget the sci-fi adventure series Space Cases, which might be one of the cheesiest things that we can dig up from the ’90s:

Don’t forget that CBS All Access is also working on a Star Trek Discovery spin-off that will focus on Michelle Yeoh’s character and a new series that will bring back Captain Picard. That makes for a total of four Star Trek shows on CBS All Access, and this new one for Nickelodeon. How many Star Trek shows can CBS Television Studios come up with? Could we be looking at some kind of Star Trek game show in our future? Something like Vulcan Ninja Warrior? Who doesn’t want to see incredible fit athletes running through an obstacle course while dressed up like Spock?

Stay tuned for any updates on all these Star Trek shows and more.