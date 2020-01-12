If you put Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) and Billy Crystal (When Harry Met Sally) in a room together, comedic magic will happen. A new film called Standing Up, Falling Down bets big on this basic idea, and according to our review from last year’s Tribeca Film Festival, the film succeeds largely because of their standout performances. Check out the trailer for the indie comedy below.



Standing Up Falling Down Trailer

While the movie has a seemingly familiar indie movie plotline, I’m encouraged by the presence of these two lead actors, both of whom are charismatic, easygoing performers who seem well-equipped to handle roles like these. Crystal’s previous credits speak for themselves, but Schwartz – best known for his heightened comedic energy as Jean-Ralphio in Parks and Recreation and his work on Showtime’s House of Lies – is one of America’s best improvisers, and it seems as though he has the chance to expand his range a little here.

Our Tribeca review had kind things to say about the performances of both leading men. “Though both Crystal and Schwartz’s comedic chops get put to good use in Standing Up, Falling Down, Crystal is fantastic at communicating a despondent loneliness that his character attempts to mask with a gregarious personality and alcoholism,” /Film’s Hoai-Tran Bui wrote. “His many mistakes in life have piled up on his shoulders, which Crystal frequently slouches throughout the film, as if he can no longer fight the gravity of his regrets.” She also said that Schwartz has “a real romantic leading man confidence to him,” and that this performance could be a test run for potential rom-coms to come. Make it happen, Hollywood.

Here’s the movie’s official synopsis:

After four years of chasing his stand-up comedy dream in Los Angeles, 34-year-old Scott Rollins (Ben Schwartz) has crashed and burned. Hard. Left with little money and a fledgling at best “career”, Scott has no choice but to regroup, lick his wounds, and return home to his parent’s house in Long Island. While trying to figure out what to do next, Scott pines after his ex, Becky Brookes (Eloise Mumford), a successful photographer who has since married a former mutual friend. On a night out at the bar, Scott strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric dermatologist, Marty (Billy Crystal), who has regrets of his own. Marty and Scott both help each other find the courage to face the failures in their lives.

Standing Up, Falling Down arrives in select theaters on February 21, 2020.