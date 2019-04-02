Stan Lee has become such a fixture of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that it’s difficult to imagine a Marvel Studios film without the comic book titan making a winking appearance. But now it seems we’re coming to the end of an era. Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo revealed that Lee’s last onscreen cameo will be in the final film of the Infinity saga.

Stan Lee has been making cameo appearances in Marvel movies since the X-Men franchise in the 2000s, in nods to the comic book legend’s hand in creating the most beloved Marvel Comics characters. Since then he’s made a number of appearances in film, TV, and even in video games. But sadly, it seems like we’ll be reaching that final number with Avengers: Endgame, Joe Russo revealed at a press event in India (via Heroic Hollywood).

“I believe that his final cameo is in Endgame. I don’t remember if he was well enough to do the cameo in [Far From Home] or not.”

Prior to his death last November, it was reported that Lee had shot a series of cameos for upcoming MCU movies in the wake of his failing health. However, it wasn’t confirmed in which film would Lee last appear, though it was suggested that the comic book legend would appear in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which hits theaters three months after Avengers: Endgame. However, Russo seems to say that isn’t the case.

Though bittersweet, it feels fitting that Lee’s final cameo in a Marvel Studios film would be in Avengers: Endgame, itself a culmination of 10 years and 21 movies worth of storytelling. Russo noted that as well, adding, “Stan Lee was an idol of mine when I was a kid. And to be able to have the opportunity to not only work on the material that he created but to work with him was a childhood dream come true.” Watch the video of Russo’s full comments below.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin.

Here is the synopsis for Avengers: Endgame:

A culmination of 22 interconnected films the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26, 2019.