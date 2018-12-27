If there was any doubt that Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly could do justice to the legendary comedy duo Laurel and Hardy, that doubt is cast aside by the latest clip released from the biopic Stan & Ollie. The two comedy actors do their darndest to respectfully portray two of the most famous comedians of all times, the Classic Hollywood film legends Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy in the newest Stan and Ollie clip, which features Coogan and Reilly giving an impressive show of physical comedy.

Stan and Ollie Clip

Ahead of the film’s limited release this week, Sony Classics has released a new Stan & Ollie clip which shows the comedy duo checking into a hotel. It seems like a simple action that takes less than a minute, but as Laurel and Hardy, Coogan and O’Reilly stretch it out into an entire comedic bit that charms both the hotel employee and the audience.

The mounds of prosthetics covering O’Reilly doesn’t detract from his performance — in fact, it makes his immersion into the role of Hardy all the more believable. Meanwhile, Coogan is delightfully doddering as the clumsy Laurel. I’m not sure whether this is meant to be a scene within a scene or if the duo are just doing a real-life bit for the hotel check-in girl. Either way, it’s a delight to watch and a reminder that this movie is set to hit theaters soon.

Here is the official synopsis for Stan & Ollie:

Laurel & Hardy, one of the world’s great comedy teams, set out on a variety hall tour of Britain in 1953. Diminished by age and with their golden era as the kings of Hollywood comedy now behind them, they face an uncertain future. As the charm and beauty of their performances shines through, they re-connect with their adoring fans. The tour becomes a hit, but Stan & Ollie can’t quite shake the specter of Laurel and Hardy’s past; the long-buried ghosts, coupled with Oliver’s failing health, start to threaten their precious partnership. A portrait of the most tender and poignant of creative marriages, they are aware that they may be approaching their swan song, trying to rediscover just how much they mean to each other.

Stan & Ollie opens in select theaters on December 28, 2018 and expands nationwide in the following weeks.