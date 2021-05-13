Stalker, the new movie from Inheritance writer/director Tyler Savage, is the latest entry into the “unhinged rideshare driver” subgenre, joining films like the Joe Keery-led Spree and the Quibi project The Stranger. Fair warning: watching the trailer for this movie might make you think twice about ordering that Uber or Lyft next time you need to go somewhere.

Stalker Trailer

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

In the wake of a messy break-up, Andy Escobedo decides to start fresh, relocating from Austin to Los Angeles. Eager to make new connections, he befriends Roger, an unusual rideshare driver. But when Roger’s behavior gets too strange for comfort, Andy blows him off, choosing to focus on a budding relationship with his new girlfriend, Sam. This unhinges Roger, who begins to torment Andy, ensuring that his stay in L.A. is short-lived.

And here’s the movie’s eerie poster:

Stalker stars Vincent Van Horn, Michael Lee Joplin, and Christine Ko, and is produced by J.P. Castel, Dash Hawkins, Daniel Pisano, and Tyler Savage. It arrives on streaming an On Demand on June 18, 2021.