With a title like Sputnik and within a genre like horror, you can only expect one thing from the 2020 Russian creature feature: bloody, gory cosmonaut terror. And it seems like Sputnik, an acclaimed Russian sci-fi horror film that was released last year, delivered on those expectations, earning raves from the genre community who praised it as one of the best horror movies of 2020. So it’s no surprise that it quickly earned Hollywood’s attention, with an English-language remake already on its way. Read more about the English-language Sputnik remake below the jump.

Deadline reports that Matt Reeves‘ 6th and Idaho banner is teaming up with Village Roadshow (Joker) and XYZ Films (Mandy) to make an English-language remake of the Russian 2020 horror hit Sputnik.

The original Sputnik is set in the Soviet Union in the 1980s at the height of the Cold War and follows “a controversial young doctor” who is summoned to secluded research facility to “examine a cosmonaut who returned to Earth with an alien parasite inside of him.” Here’s the trailer:

This might be among the quickest periods for an English-language remake of a popular international film to get started in Hollywood — it’s been less than a year since Sputnik was released in spring 2020. But in this case, the Sputnik remake seems as much a case of outreach to Western audiences from the original Russian producers, who are attached to the remake as well. The original film was directed by Egor Abramenko and produced by Vodorod Pictures, Art Pictures Studio, and Hype Film, all three of which are involved with the remake — Mikhail Vrubel and Alexander Andryushenko are producing for Vodorod, Fedor Bondarchuk for Art, and Ilya Stewart for Hype.

Then you have a big name like The Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves, who is producing the film alongside Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn for 6th & Idaho. At the very least, Reeves’ involvement might bring more eyes to a film that left few waves outside of the horror community.

“We believe Sputnik will translate well to English-speaking audiences and continue to captivate moviegoers worldwide with its thrilling story. We are eager to begin production and believe we have some of the best partners in the industry to reimagine Egor’s original vision while staying true to the film’s journey,” said Jillian Apfelbaum, Village Roadshow Pictures’ Executive Vice President, Feature Film.

“Sputnik was the first big Russian release to go straight to digital platforms during the lockdown, everyone was staying at home and an unprecedented amount of people watched it, the release created a lot of buzz both in Russia and globally. I’m very proud that Sputnik now is a rare Russian film to get an English language remake,” added Russian producer Fedor Bondarchuk, who also stars in the original.

Original director Egor Abramenko is also executive producing alongside Murad Osmann, Pavel Burya, Alina Tyazhlova, and Mila Rozanova. XYZ Films also serves as executive producers. Jillian Apfelbaum (Late Night) will oversee for Village Roadshow Pictures.