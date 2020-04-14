Another day, another group of films being pushed off their planned release dates. As we all wait around for the end of the coronavirus pandemic, studios are trying to figure out what the hell to do with their upcoming movies. The summer movie season has all but been obliterated, and today, Paramount shuffled two of their intended summer releases: The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, and Infinite.

Studios are facing difficult choices during this difficult time. While everyone is clearly hoping the coronavirus pandemic will have disappeared by the summer, there’s no concrete timetable to base things on. As a result, studios have to decide whether or not to just push their upcoming releases off by a few months – or longer. Some films, like F9, have been delayed all the way until next year, while others, like Mulan, have moved to mid-summer dates, which seems like a big case of wishful thinking.

Paramount previously moved its big sequel A Quiet Place Part II from March to September 2020. Now, they’ve moved two other pics. The first is The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, which was set to open on July 31. Now, Paramount has relocated it to August 7, 2020. In the live-action/computer-animated hybrid film, “SpongeBob and Patrick travel to the lost city of Atlantic City to solve the mysterious kidnapping of Gary the snail. They soon prove that there’s nothing stronger than the power of friendship as they encounter danger and delight at every turn.”

The other Paramount movie on the move is Infinite, a sci-fi flick from director Antoine Fuqua. Chris Evans was originally supposed to star in this project, but ended up departing and being replaced by Mark Wahlberg, which we can all agree is a bit of a downgrade, even if you like Mark Wahlberg. Infinite was slated for an August 7, 2020 release. But now, since SpongeBob has taken that date in his greedy, yellow, porous hands, Infinite needs a new home. Rather than push it a few months later in the year, Paramount has decided to move it all the way to 2021. May 28, 2021, to be exact.

In Infinite, “the hallucinations of a schizophrenic are revealed to be memories from past lives where he obtained talents that he still has to this day.” In addition to Wahlberg, the cast features Dylan O’Brien, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Toby Jones, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.