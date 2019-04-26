Spoiler Podcast: What ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Means For The Future Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe
Posted on Friday, April 26th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the April 26, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss what Avengers: Endgame means for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a look back at the character arcs of the last decade of Marvel Studios.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
Opening Banter: We loved Avengers: Endgame. If you haven’t seen the movie, this will be a full-on spoiler discussion.
In Our Feature Presentation:
- The Status of Every Major MCU Character After ‘Avengers: Endgame’
- How Does ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Affect ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’?
- What Does ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Mean for Marvel’s Disney+ Shows?
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.