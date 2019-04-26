avengers

On the April 26, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss what Avengers: Endgame means for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a look back at the character arcs of the last decade of Marvel Studios.

Opening Banter: We loved Avengers: Endgame. If you haven’t seen the movie, this will be a full-on spoiler discussion.

In Our Feature Presentation:

  • The Status of Every Major MCU Character After ‘Avengers: Endgame’
  • How Does ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Affect ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’?
  • What Does ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Mean for Marvel’s Disney+ Shows?

