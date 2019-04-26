On the April 26, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss what Avengers: Endgame means for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a look back at the character arcs of the last decade of Marvel Studios.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter: We loved Avengers: Endgame. If you haven’t seen the movie, this will be a full-on spoiler discussion.

In Our Feature Presentation:

The Status of Every Major MCU Character After ‘Avengers: Endgame’

How Does ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Affect ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’?

What Does ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Mean for Marvel’s Disney+ Shows?

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: