On the August 2, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to have a spoiler discussion about the latest Quentin Tarantino film, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood.

Opening Banter: News is still slow and we wanted to have this spoiler discussion.

Our Feature Presentation: A spoiler discussion of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

  • Overall and opening thoughts.
  • Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton.
  • Brad Pitt and Cliff Booth.
  • Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate.
  • Hollywood 1969: how does it feel to be here?
  • Not much happens in this movie until the ending…is that a problem?
  • The FBI episode, the Great Escape fantasy, and other movies/shows in the movie.
  • The soundtrack.
  • The supporting cast: Kurt Russell, Emile Hirsch, etc.
  • The Bruce Lee Scene
  • That strange scene where Cliff maaaaaybe kills his wife.
  • The scene with the child actor.
  • The long scene where we watch Rick Dalton film the cowboy show.
  • Charles Manson and the family.
  • The Spahn Ranch sequence.
  • That final 30 minutes.
  • The significance of the final shot.

