Spoiler Discussion: Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
Posted on Friday, August 2nd, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the August 2, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to have a spoiler discussion about the latest Quentin Tarantino film, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood.
Opening Banter: News is still slow and we wanted to have this spoiler discussion.
Our Feature Presentation: A spoiler discussion of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
- Overall and opening thoughts.
- Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton.
- Brad Pitt and Cliff Booth.
- Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate.
- Hollywood 1969: how does it feel to be here?
- Not much happens in this movie until the ending…is that a problem?
- The FBI episode, the Great Escape fantasy, and other movies/shows in the movie.
- The soundtrack.
- The supporting cast: Kurt Russell, Emile Hirsch, etc.
- The Bruce Lee Scene
- That strange scene where Cliff maaaaaybe kills his wife.
- The scene with the child actor.
- The long scene where we watch Rick Dalton film the cowboy show.
- Charles Manson and the family.
- The Spahn Ranch sequence.
- That final 30 minutes.
- The significance of the final shot.
