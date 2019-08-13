If, like me, you have watched your DVD copy of Spirited Away so much that the disc is scratched to the point of being unwatchable, you’re in luck. Hayao Miyazaki‘s Oscar-winning animated classis is getting a long-deserved collector’s edition that will be available in limited supply this November. Studio Ghibli is teaming up with GKIDS and distributor Shout! Factory to issue this Spirited Away collector’s edition, which includes a new 40-page book filled with beautiful art and essays, in addition to hours of special features and the film’s soaring soundtrack composed by longtime Miyazaki collaborator Joe Hisaishi.

The special features include: