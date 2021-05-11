It’s Spiral: From the Book of Saw week, gang, and if you’re not sold on the movie yet, maybe this very gruesome opening scene will do the trick. This is the first official clip that really sells this as a bloody Saw movie, complete with a cringe-inducing trap involving a tongue and a speeding train. In other words, it’s not for the squeamish. Watch the Spiral: From the Book of Saw opening scene below.

Spiral From the Book of Saw Opening Scene

The opening scene of Spiral: From the Book of Saw shows a corrupt cop in a sticky situation. After being captured by the film’s killer (remember: it can’t be the original Jigsaw because he’s dead…unless this movie is secretly a prequel), the cop finds himself hanging by his tongue above some railroad tracks. Ouch. The cop has a choice: he can escape and live by ripping out his own tongue (which, to be fair, could lead to death via blood loss), or he could just hang out there and get smashed by a train. Tough choice!

Everything here looks appropriately Saw-like. Director Darren Lynn Bousman even brings back the jarring quick cuts and speed ramping that was so prevalent in the previous Saw movies he directed. And of course, there’s plenty of gore. Fans will no doubt eat this up. That said, I continue to be weirded out by the voice they’re using for the killer here. It’s clearly modulated in some way to disguise the killer’s identity, and that’s fine. But I’m so used to Tobin Bell’s smooth, deep voice that it sounds truly bizarre to hear this alternative. Hopefully, it plays better in the film itself.

In Spiral: From the Book of Saw, “A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.”

Not only does Chris Rock star in Spiral, he also came up with the film’s story, with the script penned by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger. Spiral: From the Book of Saw (which for some reason is called Spiral: Saw in this video clip description) arrives in theaters May 14, 2021.