Spider-Man: No Way Home might be Marvel’s most anticipated film of the year, simply because we know so little about it. The film is currently slated for a December 17 release, but the studio has been extremely secretive about plot details and casting.

Since the studio is so talented at keeping secrets, we’ve been left to pick at scraps for speculation. But fans are eagle-eyes and always on the lookout — and best of all, they have cameras. So on rare occasions like today, a set photo can give us a glimpse at who and what might appear in the MCU’s third Spider-Man movie. And a set photo has a sneak peek at what’s to come.

At times like this, you start to wonder: are camera phones Marvel’s biggest nemesis? But that’s a topic for another article, the important takeaway here is that we now know a little bit more about No Way Home.

The photo (see it here) shows Tom Holland’s Peter Parker suited up and waving to Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange outside of what appears to be the Sanctum Santorum. And smack in the middle of the pair, is a F.E.A.S.T. truck that is surely setting off alarm bells for comic readers (or PS4 players).

We already expected to see Peter and Strange together in the film, since Cumberbatch’s appearance was confirmed by the studio. But the FEAST truck is a comic book Easter egg that introduces an organization with deep roots in Peter’s history as a hero. Its appearance might even be enough to hint at new heroes and villains coming to the MCU.

What Is FEAST?

FEAST stands for Food, Emergency Aid, Shelter, and Training. In the comics, the organization began as a criminal front, led by Martin Li, a philanthropist whose double life involved leading the White Dragons gang. So in between housing and feeding the homeless, Li was a threatening Chinatown crime boss, dubbed Mister Negative. His powers allowed him to control both Lightforce and Darkforce, giving him both healing abilities and a form of mind control, where he could “corrupt” others with darkness.

Li made frequent power plays for New York only to run into trouble — web-slinging, banter-heavy trouble from our very own Spider-Man. Being led by a supervillain is never good news for any organization and once Li and Mister Negative were revealed as the same, FEAST was shut down. Thankfully a good Samaritan who once volunteered at the charity got things up and running again: May Parker.

How Can FEAST Affect the MCU?

While Spider-Man: Far From Home had plenty of jokes to tell about a post-Blip world, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier focused on the darker aspects of the new normal. Its primary antagonists, the Flag Smashers, were a revolutionary group with a pretty muddled goal. However, one thing they made very clear was their contempt for the new world order. The return of half the world’s population meant many were displaced and turned away, which leaves the perfect opening for an organization like FEAST to help.

Marisa Tomei‘s Aunt May has already shown an interest in not just charity work, but specifically that aiding those affected by the Blip. Far From Home showed her working with the Salvation Army to find homes for those that were displaced. She even used her nephew as a special guest star to raise money. Whether or not May’s work is affected by the big twist at the end of Far From Home (spoiler alert), revealing Peter’s identity to the world, is yet to be seen. But working with FEAST would be a clever continuation of what she’s already begun doing.

FEAST could easily be a project May tackles on her own, or with ex-boyfriend Happy Hogan. Or, if the Spider-Man movie needs even more villains, it could be a project with Martin Li.

Those familiar with the Marvel’s PS4 Spider-Man games probably associate another hero with the organization’s work. In the game, FEAST was a way for Peter to befriend Miles Morales and even played a role in giving him his powers. Might this be a way to slide Miles into the MCU too? It wouldn’t be the first time a Spider-Man movie made moves to set up his future.

As always, we’ll just have to wait and see. Hopefully, a trailer for No Way Home is on the way, but if not, there are always set leaks to look out for.