We know that Miles Morales, the half-black/half-Latino kid who will one day become Spider-Man, exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Donald Glover’s low-level criminal Aaron Davis obliquely references Miles during an interrogation scene, saying that he doesn’t want weapons on the neighborhood streets because his nephew lives around there. Miles was introduced to the film world in last year’s Oscar-winning animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but we’ve still yet to see him in the flesh on the big screen.

But we may not have to wait for long, because Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home lays out a path for how Miles could be incorporated into the MCU.

Far From Home Showed How It Can Work

When Aaron Davis referenced Miles, he didn’t mention how old the kid was, but in both the comics and Into the Spider-Verse, Miles is far younger than Peter Parker. If the same is true in the MCU and Miles was only a pre-teen at that point, look no further than Far From Home for how Miles might suddenly be five years older and prime for an introduction in an upcoming third Spider-Man solo film. Brad Davis (Remy Hii), Peter’s romantic rival for MJ’s affection in this new movie, is a prime test case: he started out five years younger than Peter, Ned, and company, but since he didn’t disappear when Thanos snapped his fingers (in an event known as “the Blip”), he aged up while half the world had vanished. If Sony wants to, they can do something similar with Miles.

An Alternate Option

In the comics, Miles is just thirteen years old when he first becomes the Ultimate universe’s version of Spider-Man. (That universe later assimilated with the traditional Marvel Comics universe, so Miles and Peter Parker now co-exist on the page.) It’s only a matter of time before Sony introduces him in these movies, but if they don’t want an exact copy of the comics or a rehash of Into the Spider-Verse, there’s one other piece of source material from which they could draw if they’re looking to find an entry for the character that makes sense. In last year’s PlayStation game Marvel’s Spider-Man, Peter serves as a mentor and friend to Miles, a playable character whose police officer father is killed in an explosion designed to kill Norman Osborn. Tom Holland started out as a fresh-faced, wide-eyed high school version of Peter, but as Holland gets older, it’s easy to imagine a similar relationship to the one in the game unfolding on screen with Holland stepping into a mentor role (taking a page from his own fallen mentor, Tony Stark) and a teenaged Miles keeping this franchise youthful.

