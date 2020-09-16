Fan-favorite Miles Morales gets to take center stage in the upcoming game Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Set a year after the events of Sony’s Spider-Man game, this sequel follows Miles as he “masters new powers to become his own Spider-Man.” The game is launching along with the PlayStation 5 this November and ahead of that release, a Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 Gameplay Demo gives a detailed look at what you can expect.

Spider-Man Miles Morales PS5 Gameplay Demo

Developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PS5, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set after the events of the last Spider-Man game, and that game’s downloadable content The City That Never Sleeps, which introduced Miles and had him bitten by a genetically-enhanced spider that gives him superpowers. It’s a year later and Miles has “fully integrated himself into the black and red suit as an experienced Spider-Man while defending both his new home in Harlem and the rest of New York City from a gang war between the Roxxon energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army lead by the Tinkerer.”

While this gameplay video above is for the PS5, Sony has confirmed the game will be available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. They’re also planning on Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for the PlayStation 5, which, according to The Verge, “will include a remastered version of the original PS4 Spider-Man that will feature many of the same improvements coming to Miles Morales, including updated character assets, ray-traced reflections, faster load times, and the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback.” Here’s the part where I confess I don’t play these games so I have absolutely no idea what some of that means, but I’m sure plenty of other people get it.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is said to be smaller in scale and scope than Spider-Man. While the Spider-Man game took about 40 hours to complete, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is bound to take significantly less time. Again: I’m not much of a gamer, but I will admit everything in this video is pretty damn cool. I look forward to watching a full gameplay on YouTube one day like the lazy man that I am.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales arrives on November 12.