We can’t say enough good things about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The film ranked highly on the /Film team’s cumulative Best Movies of 2018, and we’re rooting for the movie to take home the Oscar for Best Animated Film next month. But we wish the film also earned another nomination too.

Composer Daniel Pemberton‘s work on the film’s pulsing, contemporary score is incredible. Listening to the score will fill you with such energy, and it easily allows you to recall the most memorable moments in the movie. However, since Oscar gold isn’t in the cards for Pemberton, we’re willing to take the consolation prize of the Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse score getting a vinyl release in March.

Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse Score on Vinyl

The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack was released digitally and on CD (yes, people still buy those), but this is the first vinyl release. As you can see (via Nerdist), these are picture discs using images from the movie on the vinyl discs themselves. If I’m being honest, it takes a special kind of image for me to get on board with picture discs as opposed to color vinyl or the classic black. As much as I love the visuals of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, especially that shot of Miles diving into the city, I don’t like seeing these images on the vinyl soundtrack.

But if the picture discs of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse score on vinyl don’t bother you, then you’ll be happy to know that this 2XLP release has every track from the original score, comprising nearly 80 minutes of original music from the movie. You can pre-order it right now over at Amazon for $18.59. However, if you’re not in a rush, it might be worth waiting to see if a more collectible release will be available sometime down the road. Now if we could just get the amazing hip hop soundtrack on vinyl too, that would be great.