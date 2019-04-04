Rather than trying another reboot of the same old Spider-Man that we’ve seen in three different franchises, Sony Pictures finally figured out that they had a whole roster of characters from the Spider-Man comics that they could utilized. But instead of just giving one of them their own movie, they gave a bunch of them their own movie at the same time.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces a whole slew of Spider-People from alternate dimensions, so it only makes sense that the mostly complimentary Honest Trailer takes a cue from the movie and gets help from an alternate reality voiceover. Actually, it gets help from a bunch of alternate reality voiceovers. Watch the Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse Honest Trailer to find out what we’re dealing with.

Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse Trailer

This is the kind of stuff that makes me enjoy Honest Trailers more than any other ongoing web series with a certain schtick. Every now and then they figure out a fun way to take the style of a movie and use it to play with their own medium. In this case, it’s remixing the Honest Trailer with several different voices contributing to the video as if some kind of particle collider merged our world with an alternate dimension.

But even though Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse is about a bunch of Spider-People, the standout is Miles Morales, who really puts forth the idea that anyone can wear the mask. And if you didn’t know that before, hopefully you do after watching the movie.